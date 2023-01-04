Vikings crowned champions

North Stokes celebrates its’ Christmas Tournament wins. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News North Stokes basketball players Jamison Wood, Samuel Collins, Will Greer, and Michael Mabe enjoy a bowling game during their trip to Bryson City to play in the Blue Devil Classic Christmas Tournament. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

BRYSON CITY – North Stokes boys’ basketball team swept Rosman, Swain County, and Andrews last week winning the annual Blue Devil Classic Tournament. Swain County hosted the three-day tournament.

“I thought we were very solid,” said Viking coach David Anderson. “We played well together and executed when we needed to. I really like how we are rebounding the basketball against bigger teams.”

Senior Samuel Collins continues to help led the “Mean Green” this season. He scored 21 points in the championship game against Andrews, 31 against Swain County, and 15 in the opening game against Rosman.

The No. 4 ranked Vikings defeated No. 12 Andrews 74-50 on Friday with fellow senior Jamison Wood helping Collins’ scoring effort against by adding a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied at two when North went on a 13-2 run taking the lead for good, but not without some push from Andrews. The Vikings were leading 19-5 when the Wildcats scored the games’ next 10 points cutting the deficit to four. Will Greer added two free throws and Cole Hicks a two-point field goal and extended its advantage to 23-15 after the first quarter and eventually 37-28 at the half.

The Mean Green closed the game out with 21 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Cats by nine securing the 24-point win.

North Stokes out rebounded Andrews 36-21 forced 16 turnovers and shot 62 percent from the field.

Greer added 21 points and Michael Mabe had 12 against Andrews.

North Stokes opened the tournament up with a convincing 85-36 win over Rosman (1-10) on Wednesday.

The Vikings were off and running in the first half against the Tigers with 58 first half points. North led 58-22 at the half.

Point guard Brandon Shemo added eight points and six assists in the game and Collins added six steals and five assists along with his 15 points.

North Stokes played host school Swain County on day two and beat the Maroon Devils 78-55.

Mabe scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Greer added 11 points and nine rebounds.

“It was a great experience for our kids,” added Anderson “We got to play teams we may see down the road and spent lots of time together eating out, playing games, and bowling. It was a fun trip for parents as well.”

North Stokes improved to 13-1 on the season and will travel to county-rival West Stokes (6-6) on Wednesday and then host Mount Airy (2-5, 0-2) on Friday in Danbury. The games are scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip-off.

Andrews 15 13 10 12 – 50

North Stokes 23 14 18 19 – 74

Andrews: Cam Rattler 28 (7-7), Donovan Bateman 11 (1-3), Austin Martin 4 (0-0), Ty Clark 5 (0-0), Tyler West 2 (0-0). Totals 50 (8-10); 3-pointers (4) – Rattler, Batman (2), Clark.

North Stokes: Jamison Wood 11 (4-4), Samuel Collins 21 (0-0), Cole Hicks 9 (0-0), Michael Mabe 12 (0-0), Will Greer 21 (9-10). Totals 74 (13-14); 3-pointers (3) – Wood, Collins, Hicks.

North Stokes 21 21 17 19 – 78

Swain County 16 17 11 11 – 55

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 6 (1-2), Jamison Wood 17 (3-4), Samuel Collins 31 (1-1), Kaiden Deskins 3 (0-0), Cole Hicks 4 (0-2), Michael Mabe 6 (6-8), Will Greer 11 (3-4). Totals 78 (14-21); 3-pointers (6) – Shemo, Wood (2), Collins (2), Deskins.

Swain County: Reece Winchester 14 (0-0), Joshua Collins 8 (2-2), Riley Winchester 2 (0-0), Nathan Bogdanurez 4 (0-0), Josiah Glaspie 20 (2-2), Aden Southard 7 (1-2). Totals 55 (5-6); 3-pointers (4) – R. Winchester (4).

Rosman 12 10 7 7 – 36

North Stokes 31 27 14 13 – 85

Rosman: Mason Meece 6 (4-5), Marley McColl 13 (1-2), Carson Lyday 2 (0-0), Aaron Eubanks 3 (0-0), Carson Abram 4 (0-4), Kaesyn McCoy 8 (0-0). Totals 36 (5-11); 3-pointers (5) – McColl (2), Eubanks, McCoy (2).

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 8 (0-0), Jamison Wood 16 (0-0), Connor Mabe 5 (3-4), Bryce Hairston 5 (0-0), Samuel Collins 15 (1-3), Brenden Hairston 3 (0-0), Amos Stanberry 3 (0-0), Kaiden Deskins 11 (0-0), Cole Hicks 4 (0-0), Michael Mabe 8 (0-0), Will Greer 7 (1-1). Totals 85 (5-8); 3-pointers (8) – Wood (2), Bryce Hairston, Brenden Hairston, Stanberry, Deskins (3).

Records: North Stokes 13-1 (3-0), Rosman 1-10 (0-3), Swain County 5-6 (2-3), Andrews 8-3 (1-2).

