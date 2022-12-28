Wildcats blowout Forbush

Derek Studer (12) came off the bench and scored 14 points and added eight rebounds against the Falcons. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Matt Allen (33) scored against the Falcons. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Spencer Boles scored four points and has seen increased playing time in the last four games. Robert Money | The Stokes News

EAST BEND – Don’t look now, but West Stokes boys’ basketball team has won four consecutive games with its 77-21 blowout win against non-conference Forbush.

Starting the season 0-5, the Wildcats have beaten the Falcons twice, and Midstate 2A Conference foes McMichael and reigning co-conference champion Walkertown.

Camden Edmonds’ quick two-point basket and Tyler Moran’s three-pointer put the Wildcats up quickly. Another five points from Edmonds, two by Bryce Bowman, and a thunderous dunk by Matt Allen gave the visitors a 14-0 advantage forcing a Forbush timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Falcons’ Joshua Brown nailed a three-pointer for his team, but that would be the only points in the quarter for the home team. The Wildcats reeled off another 12-0 run and led 26-3 after the first quarter of action.

Eli Spainhour came off the bench and led West Stokes in scoring during the second quarter and helped the Cats to a 44-13 lead at the half.

With more than six minutes left in the third quarter, Edmonds put the Wildcats up 57-16 forcing the game into a mercy-rule contest where the clock is running without stoppage, other than a timeout.

West outscored the Falcons 21-3 in the quarter and 12-5 in the fourth.

Edmonds paced the Wildcats with 19 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Derek Studer added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Bowman chipped in 12 points and two assists.

The Wildcats shot 62 percent from the field, made 10 three-pointers, and out rebounded the Falcons 32-9, while forcing 17 turnovers.

West Stokes improves to 4-5 overall, while Forbush drops to 1-10. The Wildcats will play in North Surry’s Christmas Tournament and will play the Greyhounds (9-1) in the opening round on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and then Mount Airy (1-3) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. The Falcons will travel to Watauga (4-5) on Wednesday and host Surry Central (7-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes 26-18-21-12 – 77

Forbush 3-10-3-5 – 21

West Stokes: Tyler Moran 9 (3-4), Keyon Rawley 2 (0-0), Eli Spainhour 5 (0-0), Spencer Boles 4 (0-1), Derek Studer 14 (1-3), Gus Santoro 2 (0-0), Camden Edmonds 19 (1-1), Bryson Bowman 12 (0-1), Matt Allen 6 (0-0), Myles Knox 4 (0-0). Totals 77 (5-10); 3-pointers (10) – Moran (2), Spainhour, Studer (3), Edmonds (2), Bowman (2).

Forbush: Braylen Bean 3 (0-0), Joshua Brown 5 (0-1), Cody Thompson 3 (0-0), Jacob Boyles 3 (0-0), Gavin Maines 2 (0-1), Pierce Spaugh 3 (1-1), Yorland Luna 2 (0-0). Totals 21 (1-3); 3-pointers (4) – Bean, Brown, Thompson, Boyles.

Records: West Stokes 4-5 (2-0); Forbush 1-10 (0-3)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.