All-County Soccer released

Eli Edwards | Tyler Whitaker | Caleb Wrenn | Isiah Lash | Jake Lozzi | Wyatt Simmons | Fabian Vega-Garcia | Myles Knox | Ethan Moran | Peyton Spainhour | Cole Zajdel | Dylan Moses

With area high school coaches and area media support, The Stokes News, has selected the 2022 All-County Soccer Team.

The team features eight returning players from last year’s squad: Fabian Vega-Garcia (NS), Tyler Whitaker (SS), Ethan Moran (SS), Wyatt Simmons (SS), Peyton Spainhour (WS), Myles Knox (WS), Eli Edwards (WS), and Caleb Wrenn (WS).

Making the All-County team for the first time are Connor O’Leary (SS), Jake Lozzi (SS), Isiah Lash (SS), Dylan Moses (WS), and Cole Zajdel (WS).

South Stokes swept the season series against North Stokes and beat West Stokes 2-1 in its’ first meeting and tied the Wildcats 3-3 in its’ second. The Sauras completed its’ season at 15-6-2 overall and 9-3 in the Northwest (NW) 1A Conference. The team finished second behind Mount Airy and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs.

Whitaker, O’Leary, Simmons, Lozzi, and Lash were selected All-Conference and All-Region. Moran was voted to the NW All-Conference team and O’Leary was the Conference Keeper of the Year. Both O’Leary and Whitaker were awarded the team players of the year and Simmons was selected as the team’ defensive player of the year.

O’Leary had 193 saves and gave up 34 goals in 1,671 minutes played in the net. Lash led the team with 22 goals, Whitaker recorded 17, and Moran had 10.

West Stokes completed its season with a 7-13-2 overall record and 5-7 in the 2A Midstate Conference.

Edwards and Wrenn were selected All-Conference and All-Region. Edwards led the team with seven goals and two assists and Wrenn had two goals, and three assists.

Knox was also voted to the All-Conference team and had 190 saves in 15 games played. Knox was sidelined the last seven games of the season with an injury.

Moses, Spainhour, and Zajdel were selected to the Midstate 2A Honorable Mention All-Conference team. Spainhour was second on the team with five goals, Moses recorded two goals and one assist, and Zajdel scored twice.

North Stokes completed its season with a 0-12 record with all 12 losses being in the Northwest 1A Conference. Only Vega-Garcia, a returning All-County player, was added from the Viking team this season.

Vega-Garcia was Northwest 1A All-Conference and had 133 (11.1 pg) saves and gave up 65 (5.4 pg) goals equaling a .672 percentage save average.

Vega-Garcia, O’Leary, Lozzi, Lash, Spainhour, Knox, and Edwards will return next season for their respective teams.

