Sauras drop two games in Frank Spencer Tournament

Jonah Fie shoots over an East Forsyth player in the first round of the 47th Frank Spencer Holiday Tournament. Fie made six three-pointers in the tournament against both East and West Forsyth. Robert Money | The Stokes News Barry Hairston Jr. drives to the basketball against East Forsyth in the first round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WINSTON-SALEM – South Stokes went into the 47th annual Frank Spencer Holiday Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Pepsi Bracket with high hopes of competing with the 3A and 4A schools from Winston-Salem.

Teams competing in the Pepsi Bracket are Mount Tabor (No. 1), East Forsyth (No. 2), North Surry (No. 3), Glenn (No. 4), Walkertown (No. 5), RJ Reynolds (No. 6), South Stokes (No. 7), and West Forsyth (No. 8).

The Sauras faced East Forsyth (7-4) in the first round and had to play without leading scorer Isiah Lash due to an ankle sprain during practice earlier in the week. East started quick and held off a pesky South team 64-56.

In Thursday’s game, the Sauras faced West Forsyth (5-3) after the Titans lost a close first round game to top seed and eventual champion Mount Tabor (10-1). The Titans rode the hot hand of AJ Baskerville’s 23 points and won going away 71-50.

Against the Eagles, the Sauras committed 21 turnovers and struggled with any kind of offense in the first half. East outscored South 26-10 in the first quarter and played even during the second. The Eagles led 37-21 at the half.

The Sauras came out of the half with renewed energy on the court. They jumped into their familiar full-court press and forced the Eagles into multiple turnovers. South outscored East 23-10 in the third quarter and trimmed Eagles led to 47-44 behind Ethan Moran and Jonah Fie’s eight points each in the quarter.

East scored the first two points of the last quarter, but back-to-back three-pointers by Fie cut the Eagles advantage to one point at 51-50.

After two free throws increased the higher seeded team to a 53-50 advantage, Moran stuck a three-pointer knotting the game at 53-53. Another East Forsyth turnover and steal by Brendon Bradford put the Sauras up for the first time in the game at 55-53 forcing a timeout by the Eagles with almost four minutes left in the game.

South Stokes had chances to extend its lead, but back-to-back turnovers by the Sauras turned momentum back to the Eagles. East outscored South 11-1 in the last two minutes of the contest, including 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Sauras shot 38 percent (18-48) from the field and had an uncharacteristic 21 turnovers. Moran led the Sauras with 24 points and Fie added 14. Will Gray led three Eagle players in double digits with 24. David Gray had 13 points and Matt Joines recorded 11.

On Thursday, the Sauras tried to recover against West Forsyth, but fell to the Titans by 21 points. South trailed 15-11 after the first quarter, and 30-21 at the half. Eight different West players scored in the first half against the Sauras.

South Stokes managed 18 points in the third quarter, but West remained hot and outscored the Sauras with 25 points in the period. Baskerville added 10 of his points in the third stanza.

Fie led the Sauras against West Forsyth with 15 points. Hairston added 14 points and Wednesday’s leading scorer Moran, had three points.

South Stokes falls to 7-4 overall with the two losses and is scheduled to play RJ Reynolds on Jan. 4 in the third round. The game was rescheduled due to possible freezing weather that was in the forecast for last Thursday.

South Stokes 10-11-23-12 – 56

East Forsyth 26-11-10-17 – 64

South Stokes: Barry Hairston Jr. 4 (0-0), Brendon Bradford 6 (0-0), Ethan Moran 24 (6-8), Jonah Fie 14 (1-2), Larsen Gallimore 3 (3-4), Carson White 5 (3-3). Totals 56 (13-17); 3-pointers (7) – Moran (4), Fie (3).

East Forsyth: Braxton Stewart 6 (1-2), Matt Joines 11 (5-7), David Gray 13 (0-0), Corion Marshall 6 (0-0), Will Gray 24 (2-2), Shawn Weyant 1 (1-2), Oshae’ Fernanders 1 (1-2), Brett Blevins 2 (2-2). Totals 64 (12-17); 3-pointers (6) – Stewart, D. Gray (3), W. Gray (2).

West Forsyth 15-15-25-16 – 71

South Stokes 11-10-18-11 – 50

West Forsyth: Jacari Brim 14 (3-4), Cam White 9 (0-0), AJ Baskerville 23 (5-5), Kenneth Bartlett 9 (4-6), Grant Burns 4 (0-0), Jordan Jones 3 (1-2), Zach Holloway 2 (0-0), Daniel Ikic 3 (0-0), Elijah Armour 4 (0-0). Totals 71 (13-17); 3-pointers (8) – Brim (3), White, Baskerville (2), Bartlett, Ikic.

South Stokes: Barry Hairston Jr. 14 (4-7), Ethan Tilley 0 (0-2), Ethan Moran 3 (0-2), Ian Clark 2 (0-0), Michael Werts 2 (0-0), Jonah Fie 15 (0-0), William Tilley 0 (0-2), Larsen Gallimore 5 (3-5), Carson White 9 (2-4). Totals 50 (9-22); 3-pointers (5) – Moran, Fie (3), White.

Records: South Stokes 7-4 (3-0); East Forsyth 7-4 (1-2); West Forsyth 5-3 (2-1)

