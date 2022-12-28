Vikings down Eagles for first loss

Will Greer (43) scores a layup after grabbing one of his game-high 17 rebounds in the game against the Eagles. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jamison Wood (3) makes a jump shot as Surry Central’s Trey McMillen (2) looks on. Robert Money | The Stokes News Michael Mabe (34) scores a layup against Surry Central as the Eagles’ Trey McMillen (2) tries to block the shot. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – Despite Surry Central’s 12 three-pointers against North Stokes last Wednesday, the fifth ranked Vikings in the 1A West poll, defeated the second ranked Eagles (7-1) in the 2A West poll 74-69 giving the away team its’ first loss of the season.

Senior Samuel Collins led the way with 24 points, but it was Will Greer’s double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds that helped the Vikings win the rebound battle at 46-25.

Surry Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind Mason Jewell and Ayden Wilmoth’s three-pointers and Jewell’s two-point basket forced Viking coach David Anderson into a timeout with 4:58 left in the opening quarter.

Greer scored the Vikings’ first point after going 1-for-2 at the free throw line making it 8-1. Trey McMillen added to the Eagles scoring making it 10-2. Collins and Wilmoth traded three-point baskets and then another score by McMillen gave Surry Central its’ largest lead of the game at 17-5.

North’s full-court press forced the Eagles into miscues igniting a 9-0 run by the home team. Collins scored seven of the nine points with Greer adding two free throws. The Golden Eagles led 20-14 after the first quarter of play.

Surry Central extended its’ lead to 28-19 before the Vikings made another run outscoring the Eagles 12-3 tying the game at 31-31. Collins added six points in the run with Greer recording four and Cole Hicks two.

The Eagles countered the Vikings run with McMillen’s three-pointer giving the visitors a nine-point advantage. Brandon Shemo closed the quarter with a free throw making it 42-34 at the half.

Jamison Wood, the team’s leading scorer last season, added four points and Collins contributed two cutting the Eagles led down to 42-40. After another Wood basket, Michael Mabe’s layup and free throw knotted the game at 45-45 with 4:12 left in the third period.

North Stokes took its first lead of the contest when Greer grabbed an offensive rebound scoring underneath the basket. Wood connected on another jump-shot making it 58-54 and Connor Mabe’s free throw made it 59-54 as the third period ended.

Wilmoth begin the last quarter with an old-fashion three-point play making it 59-57 and then Lucas Johnson’s three-pointer gave Surry Central the lead back at 60-59. Michael Mabe gave the advantage back to the Vikings at 61-60 with a layup.

The Eagles reclaimed the lead at 65-63 for the last time on McMillen’s layup with 5:13 left in the game. Greer added a free throw and Wood’s three-pointer gave the Vikings the lead for good at 69-67 with 3:21 showing on the game clock.

After the teams traded baskets from Greer and Wilmoth. Collins added two free throws and Shemo one to help hold off the Eagles in the last minute of the game.

Helping Collins and Greer in the scoring column was Michael Mabe with 15 points and Wood adding 11. Wood was one rebound away from matching Greer’s double-double with nine. Wilmoth led the Eagles with 22 points and McMillen had 15.

North Stokes (10-1) will travel to Swain County and play in its’ annual Christmas Tournament. The Vikings open play against Rosman (1-8) on Wed., 28 at 5:30 p.m. with Thurs. and Friday’s game is to be determined. Surry Central will play Starmount (5-3) on Wed., Dec. 28 and then Galax on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Surry Central 20 22 12 15 – 69

North Stokes 16 18 25 15 – 74

Surry Central: Josh Pardue 8 (0-1), Ayden Wilmoth 22 (1-1), Trey McMillen 15 (0-2), Mason Jewell 5 (0-0), Brian Williams 3 (0-0), Adam Hege (0-0), Landon Johnson 3 (0-0), Lucas Johnson 6 (0-0), Eli Scott 4 (0-1). Totals 69 (1-5); 3-pointers (12) – Wilmoth (5), McMillen, Jewell, Williams, Hege, Landon Johnson, Lucas Johnson (2).

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 2 (2-4), Jamison Wood 11 (0-2), Connor Mabe 1 (1-2), Samuel Collins 24 (5-10), Cole Hicks 2 (0-0), Michael Mabe 15 (1-4), Will Greer 19 (7-11). Totals 74 (16-33); 3-pointers (4) – Wood, Collins (3).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.