Lady Wildcats beat North Surry

Team Scores: Girls – North Surry 57 West Stokes 55; Boys – West Stokes 70 North Surry 40

Girls: Kayleana Savannah (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:33.79; 200 Yard Freestyle (2nd) 3:08.26; 50 Yard Freestyle (5th) 33.81); Catherine Harper (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:33.79; 100 Yard Breaststroke (2nd) 2:01.67; Gordon Grabs (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:33.79; 200 Yard Freestyle (1st) 2:29.12; 100 Yard Backstroke (1st) 1:21.24; Morgan Sargent (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:33.79; 50 Yard Freestyle (1st) 31.53); Makena Silmser (50 Yard Freestyle (7th) 36.35)

Boys: Griffin Sparks (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:05.72; 50 Yard Freestyle (2nd) 25.02; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (1st) 4:19.10; 100 Yard Backstroke (2nd) 1:13.84; Tate Dalton (200 Yard Medley Relay – 2:05.72; 100 Yard Breaststroke (1st) 1:17.77; Tristan Silmser (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:05.72; 50 Yard Freestyle (3rd) 28.86); Kobe McMillan (200 Yard Medley Relay (1st) 2:05.72; 50 Yard Freestyle (4th) 30.14); Luke Nickless (200 Yard Freestyle (1st) – 2:20.80; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (1st) 4:19.10); Jamall Savannah (200 Yard Freestyle (3rd) 3:05.85; 50 Yard Freestyle (6th) 34.67); Matthew Howell (200 Yard IM (1st) 2:41.50; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (1st) 4:19.10; Ethan Bottoms (50 Yard Freestyle (5th) 33.17; Colton Krakenberg (100 Yard Breaststroke (3rd) 1:50.77), Blasie Dalton (400 Yard Freestyle Relay (1st) 4:19.10; 100 Yard Backstoke (3rd) 1:16.40.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.