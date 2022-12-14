Vikings roll past Starmount, Elkin

Will Greer dominated the inside with eight points and 10 rebounds against Starmount. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Lexie Knight scores two of her game-high 24 points against Starmount. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Freshman Gabbi Greer continues her fast start with 12 points against Elkin and 10 against Starmount. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

DANBURY – North Stokes hosted Starmount on Tuesday with both the boys and girls team splitting with the Rams. The boys’ team jumped out early and beat the visitors 77-48, while the girls’ team suffered its first loss of the season.

Samuel Collins led the way for the Vikings with a career best 33 points against the Rams. Collins scored 15 points in the first quarter and helped the Vikings to a 25-14 lead after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter the Vikings had a balance attack with five different players scoring in the stanza. North led 38-22 at the half.

North Stokes extended its advantage during the third quarter by outscoring Starmount 24-11 behind Collins 11 points.

Helping Collins was Jamison Wood with 11 points and Will Greer with eight points and 20 rebounds.

On Friday, the Vikings traveled Elkin and easily took care of its first Northwest 1A Conference game on the road by defeating the Elks 64-17.

Collins add 20 points in the contest with Wood accounting for 10 points. North Stokes led 30-5 after the first quarter and 49-7 at the half. The second half was a running clock.

Boys Scoring – North Stokes vs. Starmount (Won 77-48)

Starmount 14 8 11 15 – 48

North Stokes 25 13 24 15 – 77

Starmount: Xavier King 6 (0-0), Jadon Hurt-Bailey 8 (4-10),Anthony Rangel 15 (0-0), Preston Williams 3 (3-4), Cole Longworth 12 (4-6), AJ Pardue 0 (0-2), Zack Armstrong 2 (0-0). Totals 48 (11-20). 3-pointers (5) – King (2) Rangel (3).

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 4 (4-4), Jamison Wood 11 (3-5), Connor Mabe 2 (0-1), Bryce Hairston 2 (0-0), Samuel Collins 33 (5-8), Brenden Hairston 3 (0-0), Kaiden Deskins 2 (0-0), Cole Hicks 6 (0-0), Hunter Shelton 1 (1-3), Michael Mabe 8 (2-4), Will Greer 5 (1-4). Totals 77 (16-29); 3-pointers (7) – Wood (2), Collins (4), Hairston.

Scoring – North Stokes at Elkin (Won 64-17)

North Stokes 30 19 15 0 – 64

Elkin 5 2 5 5 – 17

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 2 (0-0), Jamison Wood 10 (1-2), Connor Mabe 4 (0-0), Samuel Collins 20 (1-2), Amos Stanbery 3 (0-0), Kaiden Deskins 3 (0-0), Cole Hicks 5 (0-0), Hunter Shelton 2 (0-0), Michael Mabe 7 (0-2), Will Greer 8 (2-2). Totals 64 (4-8). 3-pointers (6) – Wood, Collins, Stanbery, Deskins, Hicks, Mabe.

Elkin: Maecyn Brooks 2 (0-0), Ethan Ford 2 (0-0), Christian Brown 2 (0-0), Lukas McClamrock 1 (1-2), Aaron Caudle 2 (0-1), Logan Norman 6 (0-0), Demetris Wheeler 2 (0-0). Totals 17 (1-3). 3-pointers (2) – Norman (2).

Records: North Stokes 6-1 (2-0); Elkin 2-7 (0-2); Starmount 4-2 (0-1)

Lady Vikings suffers first loss

The lady Vikings were beaten by Starmount on Tuesday 57-51. The Rams led by six points after the first quarter and nine at the half.

Lexie Knight led the Lady Vikings with 24 points. Sophomore Caroline Mabe added 13 points and freshman Gabbi Greer had 10 points.

On Friday, the Lady Vikings beat Elkin 50-32. North kept the Elks from scoring in the first quarter but allowed 15 points in the second. The Vikings were comfortably ahead 25-16 at the half.

Kathryn Collins, Leigha Wyrick, and Greer led the way with double-digit scoring. Greer added 12 points, Leigha Wyrick had 11, and Kathryn Collins chipped in 10.

The Vikings will host Rockingham County on Wednesday and then welcome Alleghany on Friday in a Northwest Conference game. The Varsity girl games will begin around 6:30 p.m. and the boys game will follow.

Girls

Scoring – North Stokes vs. Starmount (Lost 57-51)

Starmount 11 14 13 19 – 57

North Stokes 5 11 13 22 – 51

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 13 (1-3), Lexie Knight 24 (2-5), Gabbi Greer 10 (2-4), Kathryn Collins 4 (0-0), Tela Wright 0 (0-2). Totals 51 (5-14); 3-pointers (4) – Knight (4).

Starmount: Bella Stewart 1 (1-2), Amelia Vanhoy 19 (5-6), Emma Smith 4 (0-2), Mackinzie Cox 3 (1-3), Molly Swaim 18 (6-7), Morgan Pinnix 6 (4-8), Carley Money 6 (0-1). Totals 57 (19-29). 3-pointers (4) – Vanhoy (2), Swaim (2).

Scoring – North Stokes at Elkin (Won 50-32)

North Stokes 9 15 12 14 – 50

Elkin 0 15 5 13 – 32

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 1 (1-2), Lexie Knight 6 (0-0), Lydia Cook 0 (0-2), Gabbi Greer 12 (5-9), Kathryn Collins 10 (0-1), Leigha Wyrick 11 (0-0), Mallory Briggs 2 (0-0), Tela Wright 8 (0-0). Totals 50 (6-14); 3-pointers (6) – Greer, Wyrick (3), Wright (2).

Elkin: Presley Baker 2 (0-0), Alla Summers 3 (1-3), Ayla Ford 13 (0-1), Avery Pence 3 (0-0), Kyleigh Price 9 (4-7), Lily Gambill 2 (0-2). Totals 32 (5-13); 3-pointers (4) – Ford (2), Pence, Price.

Records: North Stokes 6-1 (1-1); Elkin 2-6 (0-2); Starmount 4-2 (1-0)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.