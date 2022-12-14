Sauras boys blow out Bears; girls lose in double overtime

Isiah Lash scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Robert Money | The Stokes News Rebecca Amos prepares to shoot a free throw. Amol led the Sauras with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sage Stovall had a career night with 23 rebounds and 19 points against the Bears. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes boys basketball team to advantage of Mount Airy’s short turn around from its’ NCHSAA 1A State Football Championship over the weekend with a 71-44 landslide win in Northwest 1A Conference play.

The Lady Sauras stormed back from 12 points down in the fourth quarter and forced to overtime periods with the Bears before falling 68-61.

The boys team pressured the Bears and jumped out to a 10-2 lead before holding a 13-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Sauras continued to pressure the Bears and scored 25 points in the quarter and led 38-15 at the half.

Sauras’ coach Jason Clark cleared the bench midway through the third quarter with the home team leading 61-24.

Reserve Carson White led the Sauras with 17 points. Isiah Lash scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Twelve different players scored for South Stokes.

In the girls game, the Bears led by six points after the first quarter and 29-22 at the half.

After outscoring the Sauras in the third quarter by five points, South Stokes caught fire in the fourth period by outscoring Mount Airy 21-9.

Mount Airy’s biggest led of the game came when McKenna Watson scored under the basket midway through the last quarter. South Stokes’ Rebecca Amos cut it to 10 and then after a defense stop, junior Sage Stovall grabbed an offensive rebound and shrank the visitors’ lead to 51-43 with three minutes left in the game. Freshman Tyla Whitehead’s rebound and coast to coast score forced the Bears into a timeout with 2:20 left in the contest.

Both teams traded possession and then another offensive rebound by Stovall cut the lead to 51-47. A steal from Stovall and a foul put the Saura guard on the free throw line. She made one-of-two free throws making it a three-point lead. South Stokes forced another turnover and Amos grabbed another offensive rebound putback making the score 51-50 with 33.8 seconds left in the contest. The Bears’ leading scorer Morgan Mayfield was fouled and made the first of two free throws making it a two-point lead. Whitehead grabbed the rebound and quickly moved down the court for a game tying layup with 15.4 second left. Mayfield missed a layup at the horn forcing the first overtime at 52-52.

Mayfield scored two free throws in the extra period making it 54-52, but another offensive rebound by Stovall and an assist to Whitehead knotted the score again. Amos gave South Stokes the lead with a free throw, but then Alissa Clabo hit her third long-distance shot of the game giving Mount Airy a two-point advantage with less than a minute left in the game. Stovall’s offensive rebound and putback sent the game into another overtime period.

Mount Airy scored first in the second overtime period and the Sauras never led in the period. The Bears outscored the Sauras 11-4 in the four-minute quarter.

Stovall scored a double-double with 19 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. Amos also had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Mayfield led the Bears with 29 points and Alissa Clabo had 19.

The Sauras will host McMichael in a non-conference game on Wednesday and then host East Wilkes on Friday.

Scoring – South Stokes boys vs. Mount Airy (Won 71-44)

Mount Airy 6 9 9 20 – 44

South Stokes 13 25 23 10 – 71

Mount Airy: Zach Goins 5 (1-2), Chad Johnson 2 (0-0), Mario Revels 0 (0-2), Taeshon Martin 2 (2-4, Tyler Mason 22 (3-7), Ethan Clabo 3 (0-0), Logan Fonville 2 (0-2), Jourdain Hill 2 (0-0), Caleb Reid 2 (2-2), Carson Hill 3 (1-2). Totals 44 (9-18); 3-pointers (5) – Mason (3), Clabo, Fonville.

South Stokes: Barry Hairston Jr. 9 (2-2), Brendon Bradford 5 (5-6), Isiah Lash 10 (0-0), Ethan Moran 6 (0-0), Ian Clark 2 (0-0), Jonah Fie 13 (1-1), William Tilley 2 (2-3), Larsen Gallimore 2 (0-0), Carson White 17 (1-1), Jake Lozzi 2 (2-2), Trey Wilmoth 3 (3-4). Totals 71 (16-19); 3-pointers (9) – Hairston, Moran (2), Fie (2), White (4).

Records: South Stokes 5-2 (1-0); Mount Airy 0-1 (0-1)

Scoring – South Stokes Girls vs. Mount Airy (Lost 68-61 Double Overtime)

Mount Airy 18 11 14 9 5 11 – 68

South Stokes 12 10 9 21 5 4 – 61

Mount Airy: Alissa Clabo 19 (4-5), Addie Marshall 2 (0-2), Kancie Tate 3 (1-2), Morgan Mayfield 29 (11-19), Da’Nya Mills 2 (0-0), Niya Smith 5 (3-6), Jalaya Revels 4 (2-4), McKenna Watson 4 (0-0). Totals 68 (21-38); 3-pointers (3) – Clabo (3).

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 6 (1-2), Tyla Whitehead 10 (0-3), Olivia Amos 2 (0-0), Rebeca Amos 24 (6-10), Sage Stovall 19 (3-6). Totals 61 (10-21); 3-pointers (1) – Wilson.

Record: South Stokes 4-3 (1-1); Mount Airy 1-0 (1-0)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.