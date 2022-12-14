Joe Via Invitational hosted by South Stokes

Alex Peagram Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News South Stokes Cohen Jennings gains an advantage over his opponent. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Gage Shaffer is sizing up his opponent during the Joe Via Invitational. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes wrestling program and head coach Chad Amos hosted the annual Joe Via Invitational on Saturday in honor of it’s former coach.

Northwest Guilford claimed seven individual champions, two runners-up, four third place finishers, and one fourth place. Ragsdale was second with five champions, two third place, and two fourth place. Morehead placed third and it had two champions, two second place, three third place, and two that finished fourth.

Both JV and varsity tournaments were held during the day.

Varsity Team Scores: Northwest Guilford (255), Ragsdale (179.5), Morehead (152.5), West Forsyth (89), Oak Grove (84.5), Ledford (67), Patrick County (51), West Stokes (47), South Stokes (40), McMichael (18), Glenn (17).

JV Team Scores: Northwest Guilford (187), Oak Grove (169), West Forsyth (149.5), Morehead (116), Ragsdale (96), Glenn (92), Patrick County (69), McMichael (49), Ledford (35), West Stokes (35), Parkland (32), and South Stokes (32).

Below are the varsity results from South and West Stokes.

West Stokes:

Alex Pegram (195) – 2nd place; beat McMichael’s Matthew Slade by pin (1:32); beat Morehead’s Xavier Roberts by pin (0:37); lost to Northwest’s Derik Mirts by major decision 10-2.

Ben Rothrock (220) – lost to Morehead’s Colin Baumann by pin (1:08); beat Patrick County’s Paul Pascale by pin (2:04); lost to Northwest’s Trey Tuggle by pin (2:59).

Ethan Partin (170) – lost to Northwest’s Dylan Attridge by pin (1:26); lost to Morehead’s Blake Knight by pin (1:00).

Gaje Thompson (160) – 4th place; lost to Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd by pin (3:29); beat Ledford’s Zane Snow by pin (2:19); lost to Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd by 7-1 decision.

James Fincher (126) – lost to Ragsdale’s Riley Logan by major decision (14-1); lost to McMichael’s Trenton Leonard by a 10-6 decision.

Samuel Ramos (182) – 2nd place; beat Northwest’s Alex Rodriguez by decision (15-13); beat Glenn’s Makaleb Butler by pin (5:51); lost to Ragsdale’s Reid Conway by pin (0:29). *was trailing Butler 8-7 when pinning him in the semi-finals.

West Stokes JV:

Donovan Barr (132) – 4th place; beat Ledford’s Landon Beacham by pin (2:53); lost to West Forsyth’s Tony Cables by a major decision (10-2); beat Morehead’s Jayden Jones by major decision (18-4); beat Oak Grove’s Gavin Murray by pin (2:51); beat South Stokes’ Jaylin Craig by pin (2:09).

South Stokes Varsity:

Carson Martin (152) – lost to Ledford’s Tylen Schoeppner by pin (2:34); lost to Northwest’s Isaac Woodlief by pin (1:44).

Cohen Jennings (170) – 3rd place; beat Morehead’s Blake Knight by pin (1:02); lost to Northwest’s Dylan Attridge by decision (7-0); beat West Forsyth’s Joseph Lancaster by pin (4:05); beat Ragsdale’s Steven Sierra by pin (2:07).

Dustin Neal (138) – lost to Patrick County’s Trent Alexander by pin (1:02); beat McMichael’s T’mari McClelland by pin (0:31); lost to Ragsdale Jaxson Davis by pin (2:32).

Gage Shaffer (120) – lost to Ragsdale’s Isaac Sheehan by pin (2:58); beat McMichael’s Ian Kohx by pin (4:23); lost to West Forsyth’s Cayden Glass by pin (1:50).

Grayson Parker (220) – lost to Ragsdale’s Noah Richardson by pin (0:19); lost to Morehead’s Colin Baumann by pin (3:14).

Hunter Gentry (195) – lost to Northwest’s Derik Mirts by pin (1:07); beat West Forsyth’s Carlos Collins by pin (4:14); lost to Morehead’s Xavier Roberts by pin (0:53).

Isaac Nelson (132) – beat Oak Grove’s Ethan Gentry by pin (2:38); lost to Morehead’s Nate Howard by pin (2:41); beat McMichael’s Aiden Brownfield by pin (2:06); lost to Ledford’s Adam Attie by 8-7 decision.

Jack Thacker (126) – lost to Morehead’s Tucker Rakes by pin (4:55); lost to Patrick County’s Ethan Cobbler by pin (1:35).

Josh Rice (145) – lost to Morehead’s Seth Straton by pin (1:36); lost to West Forsyth’s Nick Brogan by pin (3:00).

Justin Joyce (182) – beat Oak Grove’s Justin Joyce by 7-1 decision; lost to Ragsdale’s Reid Conway by pin (1:18); lost to Northwest’s Alex Rodriguez by pin (2:37).

Landon Durham (113) – lost to Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum by pin (0:36); lost to Northwest’s Tristen Lawrence by pin (2:38).

Noah Mitchell (160) – lost to Northwest’s Drew Pepin by pin (0:18); beat Patrick County’s Xavier Torres-seda by major decision (14-2); lost to Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd by pin (0:50).

South Stokes JV:

Ethan Sykes (138) – lost to Northwest’s Connor Overby by pin (4:00); beat Northwest’s Braden Lambeth by pin (0:57); lost to West Forsyth’s Benjamin Daniel by decision (4-2).

Jaylin Craig (132) – beat Oak Grove’s Leck Lucas by pin (1:14); lost to Northwest’s Matt Villarrubia by pin (1:09); lost to West Stokes’ Donovan Barr by pin (2:09).

Tucker Monday (170) – 2nd place; beat Northwest’s Carson Attridge by pin (1:30); beat Oak Grove’s Anthony Costello by pin (1:47); beat Parkland’s Misael Rivera by pin (0:36); lost to Northwest’s Nathan Boone by decision (5-2).

Individual Winners: 106 – Eli Horton (Morehead), 113 – Bradley Yokum (Ragsdale), 120 – Eli Pendergrass (Northwest), 126 – Riley Logan (Northwest), 132 – Dylan Pepin (Northwest), 138 – Will Gibson (Northwest), 145 – Andrew Harger (Northwest), 152 – Cole Prichard (Morehead), 160 – Drew Pepin (Northwest), 170 – Dylan Attridge (Northwest), 182 – Reid Conway (Ragsdale), 195 – Derik Mirts (Northwest), 220 – Noah Richardson (Ragsdale), and 285 – Nick Byrd (Northwest).

