Rogers to lead South Stokes Football Program

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hired a familiar face that will run the football program at the school this past week. Assistant coach Justin Rogers has been promoted to the head duties after David Diamont retired at the end of the season after coaching the Sauras for the past four years. Rogers is the 15th head football coach named for the program.

“I am very humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to serve my community at my alma mater,” said Rogers. “The Lord has blessed me with some amazing opportunities in my life, and to serve as the next head coach of the Sauras, is a tremendous honor.

“I am a young coach, which in my opinion allows me to connect with this generation of kids. I have been in their shoes, being a recent collegiate athlete myself, I know the level of discipline and commitment required to be successful at the next level. I have also developed relationships with collegiate coaches who took me through my recruitment process, and I plan on using those connections to help our student athletes pursue their dreams of playing college athletics.”

Rogers graduated from South Stokes in 2013 and was selected to the Sauras All-Decade Defensive Team. He was a two-time All-Conference linebacker while in school and averaged 10.7 tackles per contest in 24 career games. He collected 257 career tackles, 66 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, a fumble, and an interception. In 2011 (6-6) Rogers was a part of the only South Stokes team to ever win a state playoff game. The following year, the Sauras finished 8-3 overall and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

Coach Rogers graduated from Limestone University in 2017 with a Physical Education degree. He was a four-year starter on the football team, and also ran track during his junior and senior years.

After graduating from Limestone, Rogers spent three years in South Carolina at Gaffney High School, a 5A school. He moved back to North Carolina and has coached at his alma mater for the past two years. Him and his wife Carson were married on July 4, 2020, after moving back.

Rogers has big plans for the program and hopes that current coaches Cory Wood and Stephen Bruner will continue to be apart of what the new coach calls a new era.

“My hope is to build a football culture at South Stokes,” added Rogers. “I would like for our community and towns to further invest in the talent that we have at South. We have some amazing young men and women that walk our halls and I want Friday nights to bring our community together.

“Our program’s success will be measured by producing exemplary young men on and off the field. The graduates of our program will go on to be great young men in the community, successful fathers, and the standard of “Saura Pride.” The lessons our young men will learn through our program will go with them throughout their life.”

The Sauras return every starting offensive lineman including starting quarterback Barry Hairston Jr., running back Deuce Chalmers, and receiver Michael Wertz. The defense will be anchored by Chalmers (53 tackles) , Wertz (40 tackles, 3 INTs), Jordan Fulp (45 tackles), Parker Barron (42 tackles), Bryce Epperson (45 tackles), and Dez Galloway (45 tackles). The Sauras have eight starters returning on both sides of the ball.

“It is my plan to build for the long term here at South, and I expect the returning players to lay a foundation for the future of this program,” Rogers stressed. “It is my sincere goal to make South Stokes football something that all students want to be a part of, and a staple that our community takes great pride in.

“South Stokes has very athletic kids walking the halls, and we as a coaching staff have to make sure these kids are having fun. It’s a priority to me that if our student athletes come out for football, they are going to be part of something special. We must push these athletes to their highest potential while still maintaining the love of the game. Athletes in our program have got to love the climb just as much as the view from the top.”

