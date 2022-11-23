Diamont calls it a career

WALNUT COVE – After 50-plus years of coaching football between Mount Airy, East Surry, and South Stokes, David Diamont decided to hang the whistle up after four seasons with the Sauras.

The Mount Airy and Surry County Hall of Fame coach was 19-22 with South Stokes and finished his career 310-175.

“South Stokes has the made the last four years fantastic for this old man,” claimed Diamont. “They have a ton of potential here (South) and with the return of every starting offensive lineman, and the right coaches, they could have some success here. I have truly enjoyed my journey here.

“Thank you to Mitch Adams (former South Stokes Athletic Director) and Johnna Cheek (former South Stokes principal) for giving me the opportunity to coach again. And thank you to Mr. (Chris) Bottoms, Coach (Jason) Clark, and everyone else that believed in what we were trying to do here at South Stokes.”

The coach received the prestige Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Regional meeting this past September and in September of 2018, the stadium at East Surry High School was named after him in his honor where N.C. Governor Roy Cooper presented him with the Laurel Wreath Award, an award that is given to North Carolinians who have made an outstanding contribution to the state in the area of sports.

Diamont served his community and state by being elected to the N.C. House of Representatives from 1974 to 1994 and in 1989 he was the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. In 2017, Cooper appointed him to serve on the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee honoring his 46-year teaching career.

In October of 1994, the coach was presented with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a prestigious award that is also given by the N.C. Governor, who has a proven record of extraordinary service to the state.

Diamont teams made it to the NCHSAA 1A State Championships three of his four season with South Stokes and hosted the first round all three years. His 2021 team advanced to the second round with a 28-16 victory over Christ the King before falling to Thomasville.

Despite only having 19 varsity players, the Sauras finished 4-7 this season with seven of those players being voted to the Northwest 1A All-Conference team. The team hosted Mountain Heritage in the first round and lost 42-8

In Diamont’s last career football banquet on Sunday, he handed out four different team awards after thanking the parents for allowing him to be a part of their kids lives.

Deuce Chalmers was voted the best running-back, Dez Galloway the best lineman, Brandon Bradford the team most valuable player, and the coaches award went to Arlyn Durrell and Daniel Martin.

