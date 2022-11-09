Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Chandley Garner played shortstop for the North Stokes when the team won its’ state championship in 2014. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Chandley Garner covers second base as a South Stokes players slides into the base. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

North Stokes alumnus Chandley Garner was a well-known athlete during her time with the Vikings as a middle hitter on the volleyball team and the shortstop for the softball team.

Chandley highlighted the fact that being from a small town offered a special experience and that you have the support from all members of the community and that it was a rewarding feeling.

Garner gives a lot of credit to the Stokes County athletics program for continuing her athletic career in college. Chandley highlighted the fact that athletic scholarships were not the norm in Stokes County and receiving a division one scholarship was even rarer. Chandley hopes that she can be a guide for future athletes that have dreams of playing at the division one level.

It is to no surprise that Chandley continued her career as a division one athlete when looking at her high school statistics. As a Viking, Garner was Ranked 50th by Flo Softball among 2017 recruits and was named the second-best player recruit in NC.

Garner was a four-year varsity starter and was named the Northwest Player of the Year in 2016, after batting .538 with an on-base percentage of .600 with 11 home runs. Chandley earned all-conference and all-tournament honors in each of her four seasons. One of her most memorable moments as a high school athlete was leading her team to a 1-A state championship as a freshman in 2014.

Chandley not only made her mark as a softball player. She was a decorated volleyball standout as well. She was a four-year varsity starter earning all-conference honors all four seasons that she played. Garner was also named to the Under Armour All-America Watch List.

After high school, Garner spent two years as a student-athlete on the softball team at North Carolina State University and then transferred to East Carolina University to finish her bachelor’s degree of Sociology with a concentration in law and society. She also completed her softball career as a Pirate. Garner is currently working on her master’s degree of Sociology at ECU.

Adjusting to life after sports has been an interesting journey according to Garner. She has spent some time as an assistant volleyball coach at North Stokes since her athletic career has ended. “I do believe I have a future in coaching,” added Garner. “But I’d like to experience life without sports for a little while to explore other interests that I have.” Garner mentioned a strong interest in Sociology of sport where she would spend time researching social injustices within athletics and use her knowledge to educate others on her findings.

Garner expressed lots of gratitude when reflecting on her athletic experiences and is grateful for everyone that has had a part in her journey. “I appreciate everyone that believed in me and took the time to help get me where I am,” stated Garner. “Family, friends, past teammates, coaches, and community members.”

Chandley feels inspired to help the next generation of athletes in any way that she can. She stated the importance of hard work, dedication, and chasing dreams. “Young athletes should never give up on their goals of taking it to the next level if that is what they set their mind to do,” said Garner. “I realize my time as an athlete has come to a close and the best thing, I can do is help the next generation of athletes achieve their goals.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.