Granite Bears rock solid in playoff win

North Stokes quarterback Jamison Wood was 1-of-8 against the Mount Airy defense. Cory Smith | The News The Vikings’ Chris Hardin (63) punts one of five times on the night against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy bulldozed North Stokes 72-0 on Friday to advance in the 1A State Playoffs.

The No. 4-seeded Granite Bears were rock solid across the board against the No. 29-seeded Vikings. Mount Airy’s offense accounted for more than 300 total yards and six touchdowns, while the defense scored twice on pick-6’s, forced a safety and held North Stokes to -25 total yards.

The Bears rounded out their 10 touchdowns by returning a pair of punts to the end zone.

The Nov. 4 win is one for the books as Mount Airy, now 10-1 on the season, scored its eighth-most points in a single game while surpassing the 70-point mark for the 11th time in history according to Bears sports historian Doug McDaniel. The win was also Mount Airy’s fifth time scoring at least 70 points in a shutout.

The shutout is Mount Airy’s fifth of the season and fourth in its past four games. The Granite City boys have outscored their past four opponents 255-0 and haven’t been scored on since Sept. 29.

Mount Airy’s defense helped set the team up with excellent field position on every drive. The Granite Bears didn’t surrender a single first down against the Vikings (1-10) and also didn’t have any defensive penalties. North Stokes ran the ball 24 times and only gained positive yardage on four carries.

Some of the players to record tackles for a loss for Mount Airy were: Caleb Reid, Cam’Ron Webster, Jonah Bilyeu, Landon Cox, Caden Joyce, Traven Thompson and Avery Poindexter.

Mount Airy’s Mario Revels and Logan Fonville each returned interceptions for a touchdown, while Revels and Tyler Mason each returned punts for a touchdown.

Leading tacklers for North Stokes was John Pratt, Keving Farmer, and Will Greer with four tackles each.

The Bears’ offense operated smoothly as the team went for 337 yards. Seven players recorded at least one carry as Mount Airy rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns on just 16 carries (17.4 yards per carry).

Reid was Mount Airy’s leading rusher with three carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Nas Lemon and Taeshon Martin each had four carries, while Landon Gallimore had two and Mason, Thompson and D.J. Joyce each had one. Martin, Thompson and Joyce each had a rushing touchdown.

Ian and Landon Gallimore combined to throw for 58 yards and one touchdown. Ian went 2-of-3 for 41 yards and a touchdown, with both his completions going to Fonville, and Landon was 1-of-2 for 17 yards. Landon’s completion was caught by Cash Hemric.

Mount Airy will host No. 13 North Rowan (7-4) in the second round. North Rowan defeated No. 20 Carver (3-8) by a score of 49-6 in the opening round of the playoffs. The Cavaliers finished second among 1A teams in a 1A/2A split conference, with Thomasville (10-1) being the only 1A team to defeat them.

The winner of Mount Airy-North Rowan will play the winner of No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School (9-2) and No. 12 Hayesville (6-5).

Scoring

(29) North Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

(4) Mount Airy – 30, 28, 0, 14 = 72

1Q

10:07 MAHS 7-0 – Tyler Mason 47-yard punt return for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT

7:54 MAHS 9-0 – Safety, North Stokes hike out of the end zone attempting to punt

7:37 MAHS 16-0 – Caleb Reid 47-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

4:08 MAHS 23-0 – Logan Fonville 14-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Walker Stroup PAT

2:31 MAHS 30-0 – Mario Revels 43-yard punt return for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT

2Q

11:27 MAHS 37-0 – Caleb Reid 5-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

9:34 MAHS 44-0 – Logan Fonville interception of Jamison Wood returned 24 yards for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT

8:11 MAHS 51-0 – Mario Revels interception of Jamison Wood returned 22 yards for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT

1:34 MAHS 58-0 – Taeshon Martin 6-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT

3Q

No scoring

4Q

9:46 MAHS 65-0 – D.J. Joyce 42-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT

2:41 MAHS 72-0 – Traven Thompson 56-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT

Offensive Stats

North Stokes

TEAM

5 yards passing on one completions

-30 yards rushing on 24 carries

-25 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Jamison Wood 1-of-8 for 5 yards, two interceptions

Receiving: Amos Stanbery one reception for 5 yards

Rushing: Amos Stanbery two carries for one yard; Jamison Wood four carries for -3 yards; Kevin Farmer 17 carries for -21 yards; Noah Fulp one carry for -3 yards

Kicking: n/a

Mount Airy

TEAM

58 yards passing and one touchdown on three completions

279 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 16 carries

337 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Ian Gallimore 2-of-3 for 41 yards, one touchdown; Landon Gallimore 1-of-2 for 17 yards

Receiving: Logan Fonville two receptions for 41 yards; Cash Hemric one reception for 17 yards

Rushing: Caleb Reid three carries for 62 yards, two touchdowns; Traven Thompson one carry for 56 yards, one touchdown; Nas Lemon four carries for 48 yards; D.J. Joyce one carry for 42 yards, one touchdown; Landon Gallimore two carries for 27 yards; Tyler Mason one carry for 23 yards; Taeshon Martin four carries for 21 yards, one touchdown

Kicking: Walker Stroup 7-of-7 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals (43 yards); Anthony Valadez 3-of-3 PATs

