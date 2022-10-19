Sauras rammed by Starmount

Senior Jaryd Gallimore (43) runs against the Rams’ defense. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Nolan Coe (5) and Arlyn Durrell (9) teams to together to tackle Starmount’s running back. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes’ coach David Diamont with seniors (from left): Brendon Bradford (3), Nolan Coe (5), Nathen Coffield, Arlyn Durrell (9), Daniel Martin (16), Jaryd Gallimore (43), and Landon Johnson (75). Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes gave up 27 second quarter points to Starmount on Friday and dropped its Northwest 1A Conference game 55-6 to the league’s third place team.

The Sauras looked good out of the gate with runs of 15-, 19-, and 11-yard gains by Deuce Chalmers setting the home team up for a first and 10 at the Rams’ 23-yard line. Back-to-back runs by Chalmers with a penalty mixed in between set up his 15-yard run to pay dirt giving South an early 6-0 lead with 9:05 left in the opening quarter.

Starmount responded to the Sauras score with an eight-play drive that covered 60 yards. Luke Kimmer’s 18-yard pass to Zack Armstrong gave the Rams its first score. Alex Mora connected on the PTA giving Starmount a lead it would never relinquish.

The Rams forced a fumble on the Sauras first play after the score and then it only took one play for Starmount to add to its’ total. Kimmer found Xavier King down the visitor’s sideline for the 25-yard strike. Mora’s kick gave the Rams a 14-6 advantage with 3:34 showing on the game clock.

Starmount only ran 10 plays in the second quarter but scored on four of them. Zack Dezern had runs of five and 89-yards for scores and Ryan Kimmer scored on two receptions of 51 and 25-yards. Mora connected on 5-of-6 PATs in the first half and was 7-of-8 for the game.

Chalmers carried the ball 12 times, eight times in the first quarter, and finished with 82-yards rushing and a touchdown. Dezern paced the Rams with 151-yards on 10 carries and two scores.

South Stokes (2-6, 1-3) will host North Stokes (1-8, 0-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m., but will be listed as the visitors. The Vikings’ track is still in the process of being installed, a project that was started later in the summer than it was schedule for. North Stokes will recognize and celebrate its seniors at 7 p.m.

Starmount 14 27 7 7 – 55

South Stokes 6 0 0 0 – 6

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

South Stokes – Deuce Chalmers 15-yard run (run failed) – 9:05

Starmount – Zack Armstrong 18-yard reception from Luke Kimmer (Alex Mora kick) – 4:06

Starmount – Xavier King 25-yard reception from Kimmer (Mora kick) – 3:34

Second Quarter

Starmount – Zack Dezern 5-yard run (Mora kick) – 11:08

Starmount – Ryan Kimmer 51-yard reception from Luke Kimmer (kick failed) – 9:19

Starmount – Dezern 89-yard run (Mora kick) – 6:10

Starmount – Ryan Kimmer 25-yard reception from Luke Kimmer (Mora kick) – 2:08

Third Quarter

Starmount – AJ Pardue 3-yard run (Mora kick) – 9:01

Fourth Quarter

Starmount – Preston Williams 25-yard run (Mora kick) – 10:01

Starmount Offensive Stats (425-yards)

Rushing: Zack Dezern 10-151-2TDs; Mason Moxley 1-7; AJ Pardue 7-88-TD; Preston Williams 2-26-TD. Total 23-272-4TDs.

Passing: Luke Kimmer 7-for-8 for 153 yards, 4TDs.

Receiving: Ryan Kimmer 2-76-2TDs; Mason Moxley 1-15; Xavier King 1-25-TD; AJ Pardue 2-19; Zack Armstrong 1-18-TD. Totals 7-153-4TDs.

South Stokes Offensive Stats (214-yards)

Rushing: JR Hairston 3-6; Deuce Chalmers 12-82-TD; Brendan Bradford 2-9; Aryln Durrell 2-(-1); Jaryd Galloway 8-48. Totals 27-144.

Passing: JR Hairston 6-for-15 for 70, INT.

Receiving: Brendan Bradford 2-20; Nolan Cox 2-31; Daniel Martin 1-5, Parker Barron 1-14. Totals 6-70.

