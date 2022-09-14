Cardinals take flight against Sauras

The Sauras’ Daniel Martin returns one of his three kickoffs against East Surry. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Quarterback Barry Hairston Jr. was 2-for-8 in passing against the Cardinals tough defense. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Nolan Coe (5) runs towards the first down marker against East Surry. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The good times continued to roll for East Surry as the Cardinals defeated South Stokes to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Cards surpassed 400 yards of total offense for the third time this season while holding the visiting Sauras to 160. The combination of East Surry’s dynamic offense and stingy defense led the team to a 54-0 win in its nonconference finale.

East has won its last 11 meetings against South Stokes, and is now 25-1 versus its foe from Walnut Cove since the 1998 season.

The Cardinals wasted little time building a lead against the Sauras. In the first quarter, East Surry scored three touchdowns on just six offensive plays. The Cards then began the second quarter with a two-play drive that resulted in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Folger Boaz to Luke Brown.

Boaz, who finished the game with a season-high 337 yards passing on 19-of-25 attempts (76%), connected with Brown three times in the win over South. The first went for a 42-yard touchdown, the second for the aforementioned 67-yard touchdown, then the third was a 27-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the second quarter.

Brown was one of nine Cardinal players to log a reception against the Sauras. Brown led the team with 136 yards, followed by Colby Johnson with 63 yards, Kyle Zinn with 58 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, and Matthew Keener with two receptions for 29 yards.

Stephen Brantley, Gabriel Harpe, Matthew Edwards and Stevie Keener each grabbed one reception.

East Surry added 148 yards on the ground to finish with a season-high 485 total yards. Boaz was the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, bringing his total yardage for the game up to 421.

Zinn added 17 yards on two carries, followed by Johnson with two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, Hayden Sammons with one carry for 15 yards and a TD, Lindann Fleming with one carry for 10 yards and a TD, and Edwards with two carries for seven yards.

South Stokes’ offense warmed up as the game progressed. After a three-and-out on the first drive and just one first down on the second drive, the Sauras (1-3) got into the red zone on their third drive due to their passing success.

Quarterback Nolan Coe began the game 0-of-3 before completing his next five passes. Coe led the Sauras on a 7:12 drive that spanned the latter half of the first quarter into the second. During the drive, Coe connected with Daniel Martin twice, Junior Hairston twice and Noah Booe once.

A 25-yard pass to Hairston put South Stokes on the Cardinal 20-yard line as the first quarter winded down. East Surry’s Brett Clayton ended the quarter by sacking Coe, then Fleming opened the second quarter with a big tackle for a loss. South ended up going for a fourth-down conversion with Coe targeting Hairston in the end zone, but the receiver couldn’t bring it in.

South didn’t get a first down for the remainder of the half, and East was able to add two more touchdowns in the quarter to go up 35-0 at the break.

East Surry added a touchdown early in the second half, with the Boaz-Brown connection scoring for the third time in the game, then the Cards forced a fumble to regain possession. Clayton forced the Hairston fumble, and it was recovered by Levi Surratt.

The next play, Boaz ran in a 74-yard touchdown to go up 47-0 and activate a running clock. Sammons plugged in a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 54-0.

South Stokes finished with 160 total yards from 97 passing and 63 rushing. Coe completed 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards, and Hairston was 2-of-8 for 30 yards. Martin was the Sauras’ leading receiver with four catches for 47 yards, followed by Hairston with 33 yards on two catches and Booe with one catch for 17 yards.

Deuce Chalmers recorded 10 carries for 23 yards as the Sauras’ leading rusher. Arlyn Durrell was next with four carries for 21 yards, followed by Hairston with eight carries for 18 yards, Coe with five carries for two yards and Jaryd Galloway with four carries for a loss of one yard.

The Cardinal defense finished with 13 tackles for a loss. Clayton, who led the team with 13 total tackles, had six tackles for a loss, followed by Fleming, Hatcher Hamm and Anderson Badgett with two each, and Kyle Zinn with one. Fleming also defended three passes.

East and South are scheduled to begin conference play in Week Five. The Cardinals go on the road to play North Wilkes (3-1) in their Foothills 2A Conference opener, and the Sauras open Northwest 1A Conference play at Alleghany (1-2).

Scoring

South Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

East Surry – 20, 15, 12, 7 = 54

1Q

11:08 ESHS 7-0 – Luke Brown 42-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

9:54 ESHS 14-0 – Kyle Zinn 34-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

5:32 ESHS 20-0 – Lindann Fleming 10-yard rush TD, PAT no good

2Q

9:36 ESHS 27-0 – Luke Brown 66-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

0:00 ESHS 35-0 – Luke Brown 27-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Kyle Zinn 2-pt conversion reception on Folger Boaz pass

3Q

7:13 ESHS 41-0 – Kyle Zinn 12-yard rush TD, PAT no good

5:11 ESHS 47-0 – Folger Boaz 74-yard rush TD, PAT no good

4Q

8:30 ESHS 54-0 – Hayden Sammons 15-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT

