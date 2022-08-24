Getting to know Arlyn Durrell

Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Aryln Durrell (9) helps tackle the Wildcats’ Dillon Stanley. Robert Money | The Stokes News Aryln Durrell’s personal best distance throw is 104.1 feet. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Arlyn Durrell has looked forward to the start of his senior year because of his love for sports and of course graduating. He has been lifting weights and getting stronger, so he would be in the best shape that he could be in entering his last year.

Durrell has been a two-sport athlete for the Sauras since his freshman year. He plays football and throws discus and the shot put for the school’s track team. The senior uses the motivation of both sports to learn about himself as a person, along with getting to hit people in football, and becoming quicker by running track.

The senior helped South Stokes to a 6-5 overall record in football last season and a 4-2 mark in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Sauras reached the second round of the NCHSAA State 1A playoffs after beating Christ the King High School in the first round 28-16.

In track Durrell was a part of the 4×100 relay team and throws both the discus and shot put for the Sauras. His personal best in the discus is a distance of 104.1 feet and in the shot put 31.35.

Durrell, who said he will probably be famous for football, says he wants to become a physical education teacher and coach football. He has won multiple math awards and was selected as the most improved athlete. Durrell plans to attend a four-year university and work towards his goals and to hopefully continue his football career.

The Stokes News caught up with Durrell and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

Favorite food: Chicken Tenders or pasta

Favorite subject in school: Math

Biggest influence on your life: Any coach that has coached me in whatever sport I’ve played, but overall, who has had the biggest influence on me has been Coach (Justin) Rogers. He joined the (football) staff last year and we instantly bonded and I’m glad we did because he has taught me so much and taught this team so much that we were successful last season. We have had so many conversations about life that has helped me in the past year.

Favorite TV show: Any football game

Favorite music: RapFavorite sport: Football

Website do you visit most often: Nike

Best single day of the year: The first football game of the season because that’s where all the fun begins.

Favorite ice cream: VanillaPets: Two pit bulls

Special about the place where you grew up: It’s a small town that not many people have heard of it, so I want to come out of this town and make it proud.

Favorite teacher/coach: Coach (Chad) Amos has made sure that I always pushed myself in the weight room every single day I was in there because he knew I’m going to be great.

Dream vacation: California

Hobbies: Working out and playing video games.

Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: To always enjoy the game no matter if you’re losing or winning.

Favorite athlete: Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan because those guys always worked hard at what they love to do, and they impacted the game (basketball) a lot.

Best thing about you: My heart

