Wildcats win season opener

Junior Cameron Bowles had seven aces in 21 serves against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ coach Kierston Garner watches her team play against West Stokes. North Stokes’ coach Kierston Garner watches her team play against West Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Rachel Bingman led her team with eight attacks against the Wildcats. The Vikings’ Rachel Bingman led her team with eight attacks against the Wildcats. Robert Money | The Stokes News Robert Money | The Stokes News Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – West Stokes opened its’ volleyball season with a 3-0 sweep over county-rival North Stokes on Monday and spoiled new Viking coach Kierston Garner’s home debut. The Wildcats won the first set 25-17 and then handily took sets two and three 25-13, 25-12.

“It’s great to get a win to start the season,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “We definitely played better than we did in our scrimmages. We were able to run some set plays and get some scoring which we hadn’t been able to do.

“It was nice to be able to see Kierston (Garner) start her high school coaching career in the same gym that she played high school. She has a lot of talent on her team and given time, you will see them getting better each time out. I wish her the best.”

The last time Garner and Stevens was on the same court was in the Vikings’ NCHSAA State 1A Championship run in 2011 when Stevens was an assistant coach under head coach Christy Menear and Garner was a player.

“How fitting was it to open our season against Jordan,” added Garner with a smile. “He has a very good team. We are young and inexperienced and will only get better. I loved our fight! We played each point until the end and that’s all I can ask of our players. It’s going to be fun watching this team grow.”

The Wildcats jumped out 2-0 and then a kill and block by sophomore Rachel Bingman and an ace by Kinley Mabe gave the Vikings it first of only two leads in the three sets.

West reeled off five straight points behind the serving of junior Cameron Bowles and her three aces before Garner tried to settle her team with a timeout.

Bingman collected another kill shot after the timeout, but then the Wildcats spurted to a 17-7 advantage with some aggressive play. North was able to close to within four points on two different occasions before the Cats won by eight points.

West never trailed in set two and took the game rather easily. In set three, the Cats trailed 5-3 before a service error by the Vikings helped the visitors get on a roll. The Wildcats scored the games next 10 points behind the serving of Morgan Lawson. She recorded three aces during the stretch and helped ignite the victory.

Junior Addison Burcham led the Wildcats with 16 kills and Bingman paced the Vikings with eight. Cameron Ring recorded 26 digs for West with Presly Barker and Sydney Joyce registering 18 and 12 assists. Caroline Mabe led the Vikings with 10 digs and Kinley Mabe led in assists with nine.

The Wildcats had five players with at least nine serves over the three sets. Bowles served 21 times with seven aces, Barker 15 times and four aces, Sydney Joyce, and Lawson with 10 serves and three aces each, and Emmerson Adams pulling off nine serves and four aces. Kinley Mabe led the Vikings with 11 serves and two aces.

The Wildcats’ (1-0) next game will be on Tuesday, August 23 at Surry Central with the JV game starting at 5 p.m. The Vikings (0-1) traveled to the Millennium Charter Academy (score not available at press time) on Tuesday and will host Bethany (0-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, South Stokes (0-1) opened its season against powerhouse East Surry (1-1) in a non-conference matchup. The Cardinals won 25-17, 25-18, 25-14.

“We are young in our rotations and will only get better with experience,” said Sauras’ head coach Megan Condon. “I’m happy but frustrated at the same time. We had a lot of unforced hitting errors and way too many service errors. We got to keep fighting until the end.”

Senior Sydney Mounce led the Sauras with 10 kills, Addison Flynt notched 11 assists, and Tatumn Brim scored three aces and a team leading 10 digs.

South Stokes (0-1) will travel to North Surry (0-0) on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.