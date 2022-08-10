Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again

Riley Neal circles the race track at Bowman Gray. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division.

14-year-old Riley Neal, a rising freshman at South Stokes, took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more seasoned driver.

Neal battled from his fifth starting position to third when the final caution flew. He restarted in second and worked on the back bumper of the 22 car of Wesley Thompson lap after lap. Neal was able to get Thompson squirrelly off of turn two, making the pass for the lead with a handful of laps to go.

It’s the 14-year-old’s second win of the season, and this one he had to work for.

His first win came on April 29 this season when he started on the pole and held off a series veteran, his great-uncle Tommy Neal, for that first victory. But in this win, he had to fight for track position and make veteran passes on experienced drivers.

“I just had a really good car, and I didn’t want to do Wesley dirty. But once laps started winding down, I couldn’t really help what I had to do right there,” Neal told FOX8 in Victory Lane. “I hate it for him, but I just had a faster racecar, so we had to do what we had to do.”

With two races left in the 2022 racing season at Bowman Gray, Neal is sixth in the standings, 107 points behind Neal.

