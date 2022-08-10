Five Players to watch in Volleyball

Addison Burcham Robert Money | The Stokes News Madison Wilson Robert Money | The Stokes News Sydney Mounce Robert Money | The Stokes News Lexie Knight Robert Money | The Stokes News

With high school volleyball around the corner, there are five players to lookout for in Stokes County: West Stokes’ Presley Barker and Addison Burcham, South Stokes’ Madison Wilson and Sydney Mounce, and North Stokes’ Lexie Knight.

Barker, a rising sophomore, was All-County, All-Conference and voted to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. She helped the Wildcats finish 18-7 overall with a state 2A playoff appearance. Barker had a team-leading 583 assists with the third most serve attempts (271) and third in aces with 54.

Burcham will take on a bigger role with Conference Player of the Year Bree Spainhour leaving to play at the University of Lynchburg. She recorded 147 kills and had 26 aces in 125 serving opportunities. Burcham was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-County.

The Sauras’ Mounce and Wilson will help carry a roster with a lot of potential in Walnut Cove this season. South Stokes finished fifth last season in the Northwest 1A Conference with an overall 8-17 record and 4-8 in league play. The team looks to improve on that mark with the amount of experience the team brings back this season.

Wilson was first in aces with 41 and second in digs (263) and serve receives (329). Mounce was second on the team in 160 kills and second in blocks with 26.

North Stokes finished 5-17 last year and was 1-11 in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Vikings will be welcome new coach Kierston Garner, the third coach in four years.

Junior Lexie Knight is one of only four returning varsity players from last season and will play a much bigger role for the Vikings. She was third in blocks (26), fourth in kills (81) and serve receives (84).

Other players to keep a close watch on are All-County athletes Cameron Ring (West Stokes), Ellie Nelson (West Stokes), Jessica Beasley (West Stokes), Tatum Brim (South Stokes), and North Stokes’ players Alexis Dalton and Kinley Mabe.

North Stokes Roster – Belle Smith (So.), Lexie Knight (Jr.), Emily Rogers (Jr.), Rachel Bingman (So.), Alexis Dalton (Sr.), Kinley Mabe (Jr.), Caroline Mabe (So.), Savannah Watkins (So.), Kaitlyn Mays (Sr.), Lola Shelton (Jr.), Leigha Wyrick (Jr.), and Emily Shelton (Sr.).

Head Coach Kierston Garner (0-0) – First season

Schedule

Date Team Time 8-15 Home vs. West Stokes 5:30 8-16 At Millennium Charter Academy 6:00 8-18 Home vs. Bethany 6:00 8-22 At Patrick County 5:30 8-25 At Bethany 6:00 8-29 Home vs. Millennium Charter Academy 6:00 8-30 At Elkin* 7:00 9-1 Home vs Starmount* 6:00 9-6 At Alleghany* 6:00 9-7 Home vs. Patrick County 6:30 9-8 Home vs. Mount Airy* 6:00 9-13 At East Wilkes* 6:00 9-15 Home vs. South Stokes* 6:00 9-21 At West Stokes 6:30 9-22 Home vs. Elkin* 6:00 9-27 At Starmount* 6:00 9-29 Home vs. Alleghany* 6:00 10-4 At Mount Airy* 6:00 10-6 Home vs. East Wilkes* 6:00 101 At South Stokes* 6:00

*Northwest 1A Conference Games

South Stokes Roster – Rebecca Amos (So.), Aleigh Williams (Sr.), Sydney Mounce (Sr.), Makenzie Meadows (Jr.), Faith Duggins (Sr.), Sydney Patterson (Jr.), Madison Wilson (Sr.), Tatumn Brim (Sr.), Tianna Corum (Fr.), Jade Bullins (So.), Zaylie Overby (Jr.), Addison Flynt (Sr.), and Olivia Amos (Fr.).

Head Coach Megan Condon (13-25) – Third season with one playoff appearance.

Schedule

Date Team Time 8-16 At East Surry 6:00 8-22 At North Surry 6:00 8-24 At North Wilkes 6:00 8-25 Home vs. East Surry 6:00 8-30 At Alleghany* 6:00 8-31 Home vs. Millennium Charter Academy 6:00 9-1 Home vs. Mount Airy* 6:00 9-6 Home vs. East Wilkes* 6:00 9-7 Home vs. West Stokes 6:00 9-13 Home vs. Starmount* 6:00 9-14 At Cornerstone Charter Academy 6:00 9-15 At North Stokes* 6:00 9-19 AT Millennium Charter Academy 6:00 9-20 At Elkin* 6:00 9-22 Home vs. Alleghany* 6:00 9-27 At Mount Airy* 6:00 9-28 Home vs. Cornerstone Charter Academy 6:00 9-29 At East Wilkes* 6:00 10-3 At West Stokes 6:00 10-6 At Starmount* 6:00 10-11 Home vs. North Stokes* 6:00 10-13 Home vs. Elkin* 6:00

*Northwest 1A Conference Games

West Stokes Roster – Cameron Bowles (Jr.), Meg White (Jr.), Jessica Beasley (Jr.), Morgan Lawson (Jr.), Ellie Nelson (Sr.), Emmerson Adams (So.), Cameron Ring (Jr.), Addison Burcham (Jr.), Alana Knight (So.), Victoria Smith (Jr.), Sydney Joyce (So.), Maddie Childress (So.), and Presley Barker (So.).

Head Coach Jordan Stevens (129-87) – 10th season with seven playoff appearances.

Schedule

Date Team Time 8-15 At North Stokes 6:00 8-23 At Surry Central 6:00 8-25 Home vs. North Surry 6:00 8-29 At Reagan 6:00 9-1 Home vs. North Forsyth* 6:00 9-6 Home vs. Reidsville* 6:00 9-7 At South Stokes 6:00 9-8 At T.W. Andrews* 6:00 9-12 Home vs. East Surry 6:00 9-13 Home vs. Morehead* 6:00 9-14 At Walkertown* 6:00 9-19 At North Surry 6:00 9-20 At McMichael* 6:00 9-21 Home vs. North Stokes 6:00 9-27 At North Forsyth* 6:00 9-29 At Reidsville* 6:00 10-3 Home vs. South Stokes 6:00 10-4 Home vs. T.W. Andrews* 6:00 10-6 At Morehead* 6:00 10-10 At East Surry 6:00 10-11 Home vs. Walkertown* 6:00 10-13 Home vs. McMichael* 6:00

*Mid-State 2A Conference

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.