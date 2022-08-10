Getting to know Madison Wilson

Madison Wilson led the Sauras with a .619 batting average. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Madison Wilson had 161 strike outs in 98 innings pitched. Robert Money | The Stokes News Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Madison Wilson is a two-sport athlete for the Sauras. She plays softball and volleyball and is looking to enjoy every moment of her senior year.

Wilson was the Sauras leadoff hitter and starting pitcher on the school’s softball team. She led the team with a .619 batting average with an on base percentage of .695. Wilson scored a team leading 40 runs with six doubles, four triples, and had 18 RBIs. She pitched 98 innings and finished the season at 11-6. Wilson had 161 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.07. She was voted All-County, Northwest 1A All-Conference, Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player, All-District 5, and All-State.

The rising senior is a two-time All-Conference and All-County player in volleyball. The Sauras finished 8-17 and narrowly squeezed into the state playoffs. She led the team with 33 aces last season and was second on the team in digs (218) and serve receives (268).

Wilson plays travel softball for Carolina Cardinals – Chandler. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Students and Future Farmers of America. Wilson will attend Lenoir-Rhyne University and play softball next year. She plans to major in Exercise/Sports Science.

The Stokes News caught up with Wilson and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

Favorite food: Steak and chicken

Favorite subject in school: Health and science

Biggest influence on your life: My mom and dad because they have always pushed me to be and do my best and have always been there and supported both me and my sister.

Favorite TV show: “Gray’s Anatomy”

Favorite music: All kinds

Favorite sport: Softball

Website do you visit most often: Tik Tok and Instagram

Best single day of the year: Christmas because you get to be around all of your friends and family and get to enjoy the real meanings of Christmas.

Favorite ice cream: Strawberry

Pets: Two dogs, Max and Lilly

Special about the place where you grew up: It’s small and close to family

Favorite teacher/coach: Chad Amos because he pushes me to do my best and has always had my back.

Dream vacation: Cancun, Mexico

Hobbies: Playing sports, hanging out with friends, and shopping

Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: That not everything is going to go perfectly my way.

Favorite athlete: Montana Fouts

Best thing about you: I always try to smile and have a positive personality

