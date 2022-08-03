Stokes football teams travel to Mount Airy

South Stokes’ David Diamont will enter his fourth season as the Sauras head coach. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Chris Johnson will enter his third season as the Wildcats’ head coach. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Jamison Wood will lead the offensive this season. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. returns as the Sauras quarterback and looks to improve on the teams 6-5 record last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Mason Cain will return as the Wildcats’ play-caller after the team finished 5-5 last season with a state playoff appearance. Robert Money | The Stokes News

The Mount Airy Bears hosted and were one of seven teams that took part in annual 7-on-7 scrimmages on Friday. The Bears welcomed fellow Northwest 1A Conference teams North Stokes and South Stokes, as well as the Foothills 2A Conference’s North Surry, Surry Central and Forbush, and the Mid-State 2A Conference’s West Stokes.

Games were held simultaneously at three locations on campus: the game field inside Wallace Shelton Stadium, the offensive practice field and defensive practice field. Since there was an odd number of teams, three teams would rotate their offense and defenses in round robin format on the defensive practice field.

The 7-on-7 served as the teams’ final offseason exercises before the season officially kicked off on August 1.

The Wildcats are coached by Chris Johnson, who enters his third season with the team. Johnson holds a 7-9 record as West Stokes’ head coach.

The Cats were 5-5 last season and 3-3 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. The Wildcats returned to the state playoffs after missing it during the spring 2020 season. West was eliminated by Robinson in the first round.

West Stokes opens its’ season against rival South Stokes at home on August 19. The Wildcats won 49-6 last season against the Sauras.

The Sauras are coached by David Diamont, who enters his fourth season with the team. Diamont holds a 15-25 mark as South Stokes’ head coach.

The Sauras were 6-5 overall last season and 4-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference. South returned to the state playoffs for the second time in the Diamont Era and advanced to the second round after beating Christ the King High 28-16 at home.

South Stokes returns to Wildcat Stadium on August 19 to play rival West Stokes. The last time the Sauras traveled to the Wildcats home field the team won 12-8 to give Diamont his first career win as the Sauras’ head coach.

The Vikings are coached by Jamie Fortner, who enters his second season with the team. Fortner holds an overall record of 4-7 as the North Stokes’ head coach.

North Stokes was 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Vikings returned to the playoffs last season and was eliminated in the first round against conference opponent East Wilkes.

The Vikings open its’ season on the road against South Davidson on August 19. North Stokes won 20-0 against the Wildcats to give Fortner his first career win as the Vikings’ head coach.

