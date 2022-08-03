Neal commits to Averett University

The Wildcats’ Landon Neal with parents Britney Sargent and Harry Neal. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Landon Neal signs his letter-of-intent to wrestling at Averett University in front of family and coaches. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Landon Neal signed his letter-of-intent last month to wrestle at Averett University in Danville, Va.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Neal. “I was never planning to attend a four-year university, but here I am.

“I went to a wrestling camp the summer before my senior year and really liked it. After meeting the coach and team in July, they offered for me to come wrestle in September. The most important thing for me was the team, the wrestling room, how they trained, and if it was the right fit for me. I liked the campus, it’s small, pretty, not much of a difference from King.”

One of the many reasons Neal can celebrate this day is because of his uncle and coach, Jarred Sargent.

“I don’t think I would have wrestled after my freshman year if it wasn’t for him. He is my uncle, and I was too scared to quit knowing I would see him at family dinners every night,” said Neal with a laugh. “And now, here I am. There are a lot of things that has happened in my life, and I don’t think any of it has happened by coincidence.”

Neal has racked up many accolades during his time at West Stokes. He finished third in the NCHSAA State 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament this past season, was a three-time regional qualifier, an individual Mid-State 2A Conference Champion in the 132-pound weight class, was voted Mid-State 2A Conference Wrestler of the Year, and the most improved wrestler in the conference.

“Landon won one match is freshman year and that was a forfeit,” said Wildcat head coach Mitch Overton. “That tells you where he came from and I’m sure he wasn’t thinking about wrestling in college at that point. Carson (Goins) and Evan (Wall) wrestled and pushed him hard in practice. He fell in love with wrestling during his sophomore year and started getting his name out there by wrestling at camps. He did it off his hard work and determination.”

Along with wrestling, Neal played lacrosse for one year and ran track. He played soccer and helped the Wildcats finish 8-9 overall and 6-3-1 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. The All-Conference performer helped the Cats to a first-round appearance in the 2A state playoffs.

Neal finished school with a 3.4 GPA. Despite working for University Flooring Center, he was a member of KingPin Wrestling Club, Combat Athletic Club, KVegas Wrestling Club, and a member of Living Stone Church Youth Group.

Neal will pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at Averett. He is the son of Britney Sargent and Harry Neal and stepparents Billy Hagerthey and Chelsea Neal.

“I’m glad he gets to do what he loves to do,” said his father, Harry. “The reality is that he could care less about school, but he is going to get a good education because of wrestling. He is willing to commit to do what he don’t want to do to do what he loves. I’m grateful that he gets to spend the next four years of doing what he loves at the level he wants to do it at.”

“When he had the prospect camp in September of last year, I told him we are keeping this on the downloaded, so there is no pressure on him,” said his mother, Britney. “Honestly, as soon as we pulled in, I knew this is where he would go to school. A four-year school was not in Landon’s plan, but to see the interaction between him and the coaches, I just knew without saying anything. I think the whole community of Averett is amazing.”

Averett University is a member of the Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and will compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this year after spending the last season in the USA South Athletic Conference.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.