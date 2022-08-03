Getting to know Alexis Dalton

North Stokes’ Alexis Dalton recorded 106 kills last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Alexis Dalton notched 46 digs on the season last year. Robert Money | The Stokes News Alexis Dalton earned the right to be a Junior Marshall at North Stokes’ graduation this past June. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – North Stokes’ Alexis Dalton is looking forward to playing volleyball, making new friends, and making the best of her senior year.

Dalton is a member of both the Vikings’ volleyball and girls’ soccer team and was awarded most improved volleyball player last season.

The six-foot outside-hitter showed flashes of dominance on the court last year with 106 kills, 46 digs, and 14 blocks. The Vikings finished 5-17 overall and 1-11 in the Northwest 1A Conference under previous coach Carson Rogers. Dalton and her love for the game will help push new coach Kierston Garner and North to get off to a good start this season.

Dalton plans to attend Forsyth Technical Community College and become a radiation therapist.

She has been on the school’s honor roll for the previous three years, a member of the National Honor Society, The Beta Club, SADD, Yearbook Editor, a Junior Marshall, and had the highest average grade in multiple classes.

The Stokes News caught up with Dalton and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

Favorite food: ACP

Favorite subject in school: English, only because of (Ben) Kelble’s class

Biggest influence on your life: My family, I can’t pick just one because they’ve all helped shape me into the person I am today.

Favorite TV show: “The Vampire Diaries”

Favorite music: All genres besides rock

Favorite sport: Volleyball to play, but basketball to watch. I grew up watching Duke basketball, so it has a special place in my heart.

Website do you visit most often: Overviewebible.com, it helps me understand each book of the Bible.

Best single day of the year: My birthday, because I get gifts and get to see some of my family I usually don’t.

Favorite ice cream: Vanilla

Pets: Six cats and two dogs, but my favorite is Precious.

Special about the place where you grew up: My family and friends, it’s a small area and everyone knows everyone.

Favorite teacher/coach: Mrs. (Jennifer) Shore because she’s always there for me and I can always talk to her about everything.

Dream vacation: Bora Bora

Hobbies: Swimming, sleeping, volleyball, eating, shopping, and hanging out with my friends.

Hardest lesson you’ve ever learned: To always tell your loved ones goodbye

Favorite athlete: I don’t have a favorite athlete

Best thing about you: My relationship with God

