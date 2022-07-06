All-County Baseball announced

Connor Young Robert Money | The Stokes News Elijah Cone Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Mason Howell Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Jesse Carrick Robert Money | The Stokes News Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Ethan Puckett Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Evan Cecile Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Nolan Coe Robert Money | The Stokes News Blaze Lawson Robert Money | The Stokes News Bryson Bowman Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Jonah Fie Robert Money | The Stokes News Josh Jones Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Maddox Nelson Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Jake Smith Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Carson White Robert Money | The Stokes News Dylan Gastley Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

With the help of area coaches and media, The Stokes News has released the 2021-22 All-County Baseball Team.

Baseball has always been a rich tradition in Stokes County, this season was no different for the three county schools.

Both South and West Stokes won its’ conference championship with the Sauras taking home the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship too. The Wildcats were the Mid-State 2A Conference runner-up.

South Stokes finished with a 17-7 overall record and 11-1 in conference play advancing to the fourth round of the state 1A playoffs. West Stokes was 19-6 overall and 9-1 in league play making it to the third round of the state 2A playoffs.

North Stokes was battling the Sauras for first play before losing its last three conference games of the season, two to South, finishing the year at 12-14 overall and 6-6 in conference. The Vikings were eliminated in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Kaden Fuller (Jr.) – West Stokes

Fuller had another remarkable season for the Wildcats. He earned his second consecutive player of the year honors with his first in the Mid-State 2A Conference. Fuller was recognized as the 2021-22 Best of Prep Baseball Player that covers Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, and Carrol County Va. He was selected to participate in the New Balance National Combine in Louisiana last week and played in the Body Armor State Games two weeks ago. The junior batted .390 on the season with a .484 on base percentage. He had eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 25 runs scored with 23 RBIs. Fuller was first on the team with 51 innings pitched, a 4-1 record in five starts with 79 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.961.

Connor Young (Sr.) – South Stokes

Young was tagged as the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to the conference All-Tournament team after helping the Sauras beat Mount Airy for a second time during the season. Young batted .351 with an on base percentage of .489. He had five doubles, three triples, a home run and 17 RBIs. The senior scored 26 runs, walked 15 times, and had eight stolen bases. He pitched 54.1 innings with 61 strikeouts and a record of 6-0 in 10 games started. Young will attend and play baseball at Surry Community College next season.

Elijah Cone (Sr.) – North Stokes

Cone has been constant and versatile player for the Vikings over his career. He pitches, catches, and can play any position in the infield. Cone was Northwest 1A All-Conference with a batting average of .324. He had an on base percentage of .468 with four doubles, a triple, nine RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 28 runs scored. Cone was second in innings pitched with 30. He was 2-1 with four game starts, recorded 37 strikeouts and his batting average against was .256.

Mason Howell (Sr.) – West Stokes

Howell earned Mid-State 2A All-Conference this season after being selected as the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year last year. The senior was 6-1 from the mound with nine starts. He pitched 41 innings recording 84 strikeouts, an ERA of 2.56 with opponents’ batting .168 against him. Howell had a home run and three RBIs in 18 plate appearances during the season. He will attend and play baseball at Pitt Community College this fall.

Jesse Carrick (Sr.) – South Stokes

Carrick is one of those rare breeds that every coach wants. He made an impact on the diamond and gridiron during his time with the Sauras. Carrick was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference with a .324 batting average and an on base percentage of .459. He led the team with 16 stolen bases. The senior six doubles, a triple, three home runs with 25 RBIs. He also scored 22 runs and drew 12 walks. Carrick will attend and play football at Guilford College this fall.

Ethan Puckett (Sr.) – North Stokes

Puckett was another valuable player for the Vikings that always made players around him better. He batted .281 but had an on base percentage of .386. He had two doubles, 16 RBIs, 18 runs scored, 12 walks, and two stolen bases. The infielder had the fourth most put outs on the team with 40. Puckett will attend Princeton University in the fall with intentions of trying out for the football team.

Evan Cecile (Jr.) – West Stokes

Cecile had another solid year for the Wildcats. He earned Mid-State 2A All-Conference and batted .314 with an on base percentage of .368. The junior hit five doubles, a home run, and had 14 RBIs. He scored 23 runs, drew seven walks, and swiped four bases. Cecile pitched 8.1 innings with ten strikeouts, an ERA of 0.000 with opponents batting .100 against him.

Nolan Coe (Jr.) – South Stokes

Coe caught all but two innings for the Sauras this season. He was behind the plate for 154.1 innings on the year and helped the pitching staff to a team 2.64 ERA on the season. Coe was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference with a .311 batting average and a .420 on base percentage. He had two doubles, 18 RBIs, six runs scored, and drew 13 walks. Coe led the team with 207 putouts, 22 assists, and a fielding percentage of .987.

Blaze Lawson (Jr.) – North Stokes

Lawson appeared on the mound more than any of the other seven pitchers on the Vikings’ roster. The Northwest 1A All-Conference selection pitched 39.1 innings finishing 3-5 in eight starts. The junior recorded 53 strikeouts and held opponents to a .236 batting average. He batted .313 on the season with an on base percentage of .382. Lawson had four doubles, two triples, 21 RBIs, 19 runs scored, and seven stolen bases.

Bryson Bowman (Jr.) – West Stokes

Bowman was selected Mid-State 2A All-Conference with a batting average of .362 with an on base percentage of .429. The junior had five doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He recorded 20 RBIs, scored 22 runs, drew eight walks, and swiped four bases. Bowman was first on the team with a fielding percentage of .990 with 95 putouts in 97 chances.

Jonah Fie (Jr.) – South Stokes

Fie was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference with a batting average of .370 and an on base percentage of .407. He had 5 doubles, 19 RBIs, 16 runs scored, four walks, and seven stolen bases. Fie was 2-1 from the mound with 26.2 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.58.

Josh Jones (Jr.) – West Stokes

Jones earned Mid-State 2A All-Conference with a .356 batting average and an on base percentage of .478. The junior hit seven doubles, a triple, and a team leading three home runs with 27 RBIs. He scored 23 runs, drew 15 walks, and had seven stolen bases. Jones pitched nine innings with 14 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.00.

Maddox Nelson (So.) – South Stokes

Maddox was selected to the Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-Tournament teams. He played in the Body Armor State Games last month. Maddox had 11 starts from the mound with 54.1 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.71. The pitcher finished the season 6-4 with a save. From the plate, he batted .280 with an on base percentage of .429. Maddox had two doubles, six RBIs, scored 20 runs, drew 10 walks, and had two stolen bases.

Jake Smith (Jr.) – West Stokes

Smith was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference with a batting average of .293 and an on base percentage of .393. He had five doubles, a triple, a home run, and 13 RBIs. The junior scored 25 runs, drew 12 walks, and had 11 stolen bases. He pitched 28.1 innings with six starts and a record of 4-2 and a save. Smith had 45 strikeouts with opponents batting .165 against him.

Carson White (Jr.) – South Stokes

White was voted Northwest 1A Honorable Mention and to the All-Tournament team. He batted .360 with an on base percentage of .451. The junior had two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 12 walks, and eight stolen bases. He pitched 12.2 innings with 25 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .229.

Dylan Gastley (Fr.) – West Stokes

Gastley is the only freshman to make the All-County Team this year. He was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference with a batting average of .319. Gastley had an on base percentage of .435 with five doubles, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 12 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He pitched 18.2 innings, recorded 26 strikeouts, and had an ERA of 1.50.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.