Goforth signs with Washington College

Wildcats’ Gracelyn Goforth with parents Rick and Jackie Goforth. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Gracelyn Goforth signed her letter-of-intent to play softball at Washington College in front of her family and coaches. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Gracelyn Goforth found her home for the next four years after signing her letter-of-intent to play softball at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.

“I’m excited,” exclaimed Goforth. “I’ve been waiting for this day since I was seven years old. I considered a few other colleges, but Washington College is the one I loved the most. I loved the location of the school, Coach (Sally) Snover is from North Carolina, and the different opportunities of internships that will be available to me was a difference maker.

“I have a passion and desire to get better each day. I want to show my coaches and teammates that hard work will pay off. My love for the game won’t let me settle for anything less.”

Goforth had a stellar senior season and had multiple game changing hits throughout the season. She helped the Wildcats to back-to-back conference championships and to the team’s first conference tournament championship since 2009.

The second baseman batted .328 with an on base percentage of .451. She scored 20 runs, had two doubles, three triples, a home run, 14 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. Goforth was voted Mid-State 2A All-Conference and All-District 5.

“Gracelyn has been one of the hardest working kids in our program over the past four years,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “She was a vocal catalyst that built our energy on the field! She has always been a good teammate and played the role that was given to her.

“Gracelyn came up really big in her final year as a Wildcat! I cannot thank her enough for all the time and energy that she has put into making our program better than it was when she came in! Gracelyn is a smart kid and is going to thrive in her next adventure academically and athletically.”

Goforth was a member of Random Acts of Kindness, Club Unify, the National Honors Society, and is a member of Calvary Baptist Church Youth Group. She currently plays travel ball for Firecrackers – Ben McKinney. She will study Political Science with plans to enter Law School in the Washington area.

Goforth is the daughter of Rick and Jackie Goforth of King.

“We are ecstatic for her, it’s what she wants to do,” said her mother. “When we visited the school for the first time and had conversations with the coach, we knew that is where she was going to go. The school felt right, and we knew it was the one for her.”

Washington College is a member of the Centennial Conference competing at the NCAA Division III level. Former President George Washington supported the founding of the college and is the tenth oldest college in the United States and the first college chartered after American independence.

