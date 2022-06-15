Sauras, Wildcats host scrimmages

Wildcat coach Rhett Bonner calls an offensive play during a scrimmage game against Starmount. Robert Money | The Stokes News Wildcat Bryson Bowman scores a layup during a scrimmage on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. gets open during the Sauras’ scrimmage on Tuesday. Robert Money | The Stokes News JV player Brandon Mabe pulls down a rebound during the Vikings’ scrimmage game on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ JV athlete Paxton Lawson looks to pass the ball during the Vikings’ scrimmage. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Both South and West Stokes’ basketball programs hosted super scrimmages over this past week.

Jason Clark and the Sauras held a two-day event on Monday and Tuesday with 15 different teams playing three games each day. South fared well against Central Davidson, Wilkes Central, and North Wilkes on the first day and West Davidson, Chatham Charter, and North Stanly on the second day. The Sauras finished undefeated over the six-game stretch.

“In summer ball, no one fouls out,” said Clark. “Things change when foul trouble hits. We saw some good things over the past two days, but things we can improve on for sure. I was very pleased overall.”

North Stokes participated on the first day and went 2-1. They beat North Wilkes and Wilkes Central and lost to East Surry. The Vikings didn’t play on day two as its football team traveled to West Stokes and played a 7-on-7 game against the Wildcats.

West Stokes also played in the two-day Saura event and faced North Wilkes, Alleghany, and North Surry on day one, and Chatham Charter, Reagan, and Bishop McGuinness on day two.

West Stokes’ coach Rhett Bonner hosted scrimmages on Saturday with 28 different JV and varsity teams coming to King. The varsity games were held at West Stokes and the JV games were at Chestnut Grove Middle.

The Wildcats’ varsity team played Starmount, West Davidson, and Avery, while the JV squad went up against Providence Grove, Falls Lakes, and Ashe County.

North Stokes’ JV team also played in the Wildcats’ super scrimmage. The Vikings played Bishop McGuinness, Avery, and Watauga.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.