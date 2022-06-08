Wildcats have hugely successful spring

Natalie Jones Robert Money | The Stokes News Brandon Bowman Robert Money | The Stokes News Greg Grasso Courtesy Photos Kaden Fuller Courtesy Photos Karlie Butts Courtesy Photos Sadie Knox Courtesy Photos Sammie Heath Courtesy Photos David Smith Courtesy Photos Erica Durham Courtesy Photos Jeff Robertson Robert Money | The Stokes News Jordan Stevens Robert Money | The Stokes News Kelsey Perrell Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes accomplished a feat that no team, at any level, has done in recent memory and that’s winning conference championships in all seven spring sports (baseball, boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ soccer, and softball) in the Mid-State 2A.

“We are blessed with outstanding student athletes, coaches, and parents,” said West Stokes’ principal Dr. Sam Jones. “The Wildcat community truly supports one another, and it is awesome to be a part of the experience. When our focus is on supporting one another, great things can happen. We are grateful to have parents that trust and support our coaches.

“Most importantly, we are blessed with student athletes who are coachable, competitive, and dedicated. Our Athletic Director Travis Gammons deserves a lot of credit. His efforts are often behind the scenes and go unnoticed, but we are grateful to have him lead our athletic programs.”

Not only did the teams win its respective sports, but also made deep playoff runs and high individual performances.

The Wildcats had 58 All-Conference and honorable mention performers, eight athletes were named Player of the Year, and five coaches were recognized as Coach of the Year.

Kaden Fuller (baseball), Brandon Bowman (golf), Natalie Jones (softball), Sammie Heath (tennis), Karlie Butts (track), Greg Grasso (track), Bree Spainhour (soccer), and Sadie Knox (soccer) were Players of the Year and Jeff Robertson (golf), Jordan Stevens (softball), David Smith (tennis), Eric Durham (track), and Kelsey Perrell (soccer) were named Coaches of the Year.

The softball team finished the season at 20-6-1 overall and 9-1 in conference play. The Wildcats advanced to the 2A West Regional where the team eventually lost to state champion, West Stanly. Jones was named the pitcher of the year for a second consecutive season, but also had great success at the plate. She batted .361 with 10 homeruns and 38 RBIs. Jones had an ERA of 1.14 with 128 strikeouts. Leading the team in batting average was senior Kaylee Hobgood with a .603.

Soccer reached the third round of the state playoffs and finished with an overall record of 16-4-3 and 9-0-1 in league play. The team advanced in the first two rounds of the playoffs when both games went to penalty kick shootouts. The Cats’ season ended with a 5-0 lost to the Community School of Davidson.

Spainhour and Knox highlighted the Wildcats, with Spainhour being named the Goalkeeper of the Year and Knox the Defensive Player of the Year.

Spainhour’s award was her third player of the year recognition during the school year. Adding to her spring award was the volleyball Player of the Year in the fall and basketball Player of the Year in the winter. She also earned All-Conference in the high jump and was a member of the 4×800 meter relay team that won first during the spring track season.

Baseball also made a third-round trip to the state playoffs after winning the Mid-State with a 9-1 record in league play and finishing 19-6 overall.

Kaden Fuller repeated as the baseball’s conference player of the year. He batted .390 on the season with 23 RBIs. Fuller had a .961 ERA and a team leading 51 innings pitched. He was 4-0 on the season with 79 strikeouts.

Both track teams won conference championships with the girls winning theirs with only eight athletes. Coach Durham and long-time coach Benji Knox strategically had runners do field events and field event athletes competing in running events to accumulate points. Both teams beat out second place T.W. Andrews.

Butts earned field event Athlete of the Year with first place finishes in the shot put, discus throw, and as a member of the 4×800 meter relay team. She also finished second in the 2A Midwest Regionals in the discus and eight in the state track meet.

Grasso was named the conference Runner of the Year with first place wins in the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-meter runs. He was also named Runner of the Year during cross-country and indoor track seasons.

Heath was the top award winner in boys’ tennis. The team finished 12-1 and lost in the second round of the state playoffs. Heath and double’s team of Peyton Spainhour and Todd Mendenhall advance to the second round of regionals. Second seed Jayden Baughman lost in the first round of individual regionals and double’s team of Matt Allen and James Spainhour were also eliminated in the opening round.

The boys’ golf team won the school’s first conference championship with more than 100 stokes in front of second place Morehead. Bowman earned Golfer of the Year with a 240 over five nine-hole matches and a round of 18 holes in the conference tournament. He won the conference tournament, placed second in the Midwest 2A Regional, and was 18th during the NCHSAA State Championships. Teammates Josh Fulk, Skylar Roberts, and Tatumn North were two, three, and four in the conference standings and Mayson Cline finished ninth and Weston Stover 13th.

“We had a successful year in the Mid-State 2A Conference,” added Gammons. “We won a total of 13 conference championships, including all seven in the spring. Our coaches, athletes, and community should be very proud of these accomplishments.

“To win 13 championships in one year is an amazing achievement, but I’ve never seen any school win seven during a spring season. There’s a lot that goes into coaching and being an athlete and we have some of the best. I’m very happy for our programs and the success they have had.”

Jones and Spainhour are the seniors, but the Wildcats will return Fuller, Heath, Grasso, Knox, Butts and Bowman.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.