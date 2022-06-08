Hunter Fulp signs to wrestle with Patrick Henry CC

North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp with his mother and grandmother. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp signs to wrestle at Patrick & Henry Community College. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — When Hunter Fulp entered high school at North Stokes, he never thought wrestling in college. It wasn’t even on his radar. But his love and commitment to the sport over the past three years has earned him a spot at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.

“This is crazy, it doesn’t feel real,” said Fulp. “I didn’t feel like I would be able to wrestle in college. As a freshman I wasn’t even competing with the best guys. After my freshman year, I started wrestling in the off season with a club in King (KINGPIN Wrestling Club) and in Mocksville (Combat Athletics).

“I really love the school. It’s big enough, but also small enough that I feel comfortable there. Being were its located reminds me of a lot of where I live. Also, the coaches were great and very welcoming.”

Fulp had great success on the mat, winning more than 100 career matches including a 49-3 record during his senior season. Fulp is a three-time conference champion and placed second in the 1A West Regional twice and third once. He finished third in the state during his sophomore season and second in his junior and senior years.

“Hunter has been the best wrestler that I have coached since I’ve been at this school,” said North wrestling coach Nichols Brandes. “He cares in a way that other kids don’t. Wrestling is an incredible difficult sport, and he has the commitment to succeed.

“He loves it, he’s the first one there, the last one to leave, he runs the hardest, he wrestles the hardest, he does the tournaments, he does all the weekend stuff, and having him in the room has brought a sense of seriousness to the team that we don’t always get here. He’s going to do amazing at Patrick and Henry. I can’t wait to see what kind of difference he will make next year.”

Patrick and Henry coach Chad Lange is excited to add Hunter to the Patriot program.

“I’ve been watching and talking to Hunter for the past two years. He’s a hard worker, and you can tell that he loves the sport. He is going to do well for us.”

Fulp is a member the Future Farmers of America and will study criminal justice at the school. He is the son of Misty Belton and Nathan Belton of Westfield.

“This is something Hunter has been working hard for,” said Misty Belton. “I like the school and the location of it. It is very beautiful, and it felt like the scenery of the school is what he was used to. I’m very happy that he will be close by and that we can continue to go watch him wrestle.”

The Patrick & Henry Community College Patriots compete in the Carolinas Junior College Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.