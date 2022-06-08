All-County Soccer squad announced

Bree Spainhour Robert Money | The Stokes News Alicia Rangel Robert Money | The Stokes News Sadie Knox Robert Money | The Stokes News Abby Tilley Robert Money | The Stokes News Malia Harris Robert Money | The Stokes News Lexie Knight Robert Money | The Stokes News Kera Simmons Robert Money | The Stokes News Catherine Luzzi Robert Money | The Stokes News Amy Mireles Sanchez Robert Money | The Stokes News McKinley Barczy Robert Money | The Stokes News Ava Santoro Robert Money | The Stokes News Caitlin Rogers Robert Money | The Stokes News Rebecca Luzzi Robert Money | The Stokes News Olivia Harper Robert Money | The Stokes News Gwen Amos-Wall Robert Money | The Stokes News Jessica Beasley Robert Money | The Stokes News Mikayla Harger Robert Money | The Stokes News

With the help of area coaches and local media, The Stokes News has selected the 2022 All-County Girls’ Soccer Team.

Both South and West Stokes completed memorable seasons, with each winning conference championships and advancing to the third round of the North Carolina 1A and 2A State Playoffs. The Sauras lost 4-1 to Thomas Jefferson (15-3-1) and the Wildcats were beaten 5-0 by Community School of Davidson, ending both team’s season.

North Stokes completed its season at 1-15 overall and 0-12 in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Vikings’ only win was a 4-1 defeat of Bethany High in the first game of the season.

This year’s All-County team features nine seniors, six juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.

The Sauras finished at 18-5 overall, including two wins over both North and West. The team tied Mount Airy and Elkin for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

Senior Jenna Shotton was crowned Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year by scoring a league-leading 40 goals and added 26 assists. She was named All-Region for a third time and All-State for the first.

Senior Alicia Rangel was the Co-Goalkeeper of the year along with Mount Airy’s Mckenzie Hudson. The All-Region player recorded 139 saves in more than 1,500 minutes of action this season.

Along with Shotton and Rangel, seniors Abby Tilley, McKinley Barczy, Caitlin Rogers, Gwen Amos-Wall, junior Kera Simmons and freshman Mikayla Harger were voted to the team. Tilley, Barczy, Rogers, and Simmons were named Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-Region. Amos-Wall was honorable mention All-Conference and created several turnovers from opposing teams. Harger was third on the team in scoring with 16 goals.

The Wildcats competed their season at 16-4-3 overall and were 9-0-1 in the Mid-State 2A Conference.

Senior Bree Spainhour was voted conference Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Region, and All-State. The senior had 182 saves, recorded 12 shutouts and allowed 19 goals in 23 games.

Junior Sadie Knox was the Mid-State 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She was named All-Conference and All-Region. She played outside backer and was a wall when opposing players crossed midfield. Knox helped the team with six shutouts and only four goals allowed in league play.

Senior Malia Harris was All-Conference, All-District, and was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 22 goals on the year.

Senior Catherine Luzzi, juniors Ava Santoro, Rebecca Luzzi, Jessica Beasley and freshman Olivia Harper round out the All-County team from West. All five players were named Mid-State 2A All-Conference with Catherine Luzzi leading the team in assists and Harper adding six goals, including two crucial penalty kicks in the state playoffs that helped propel West to the third round. Santoro, Beasley and Rebecca Luzzi all played roles on the defensive side for the Cats.

The Vikings added two players to the All-County team: sophomore Lexie Knight and junior Amy Mireles Sanchez. Knight played defensive midfielder and was named Northwest All-Conference and All-Region. Sanchez played Midfield wing and was also named All-Conference and All-Region.

North Stokes will return 16 players to next year’s roster, the Wildcats 15, and the Sauras nine.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.