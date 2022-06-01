Jo-ell Davis signs to cheer with Carolina University

Jo-ell Davis with her mother, Jodi Montgomery. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Jo-ell Davis signed her letter-of-intent to cheer at Carolina University in front of family, coaches, and school administrators. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Jo-ell Davis extended her cheerleading career when she signed with Carolina University.

“I’m very excited and this will be a new experience for me compared to the high school level,” said Davis. “I never thought of cheering at the next level until this year. When I started looking into it, I knew this is what I wanted to do. I was looking for a smaller school and Carolina was perfect. It’s very welcoming there, plus it’s close to home and that’s a bonus.

“I know Kirby (Coach Talley) and a lot of the cheerleaders who go there (Carolina University). I’ve cheered with them before, and I think it will help me a lot better when going to college there.”

Davis has been a three-year varsity cheerleader for South, being named All-American two of the three years during cheer camp. She was a member of the Beta Club, Student Government Association (SGA), and volunteers for Walnut Cove Little League.

“I’ve had Jo-ell since elementary school and I’ve been coaching her for a while,” said Sauras’ coach Kristen Thompson. “She’s the perfect cheerleader, driven, shows great sportsmanship towards her fellow cheerleaders, represents her the school well, and is a role-model to what a student-athlete should be.

“Jo-ell will bring spirit and drive to Carolina University. She never quits and will bring a lot to them.”

Coach Tally knows Davis well. She coached her in the fourth grade at Walnut Cove Little League and has been keeping up with her.

“I’m returning back to my roots,” added Talley. “I’ve watched her cheer throughout the years, and now it’s come back full circle. Jo-ell is a super talented athlete and when she told me she was interested in Carolina University, I couldn’t pass on that.

“Her tumble will be a huge plus for us. She has progressed as a flyer and has a lot of body control. She is an overall great student-athlete and happy to have her.”

Davis will major in biology with an emphasis on orthopedics.

She is the daughter of Jodi Montgomery of Germanton and John Davis from Winston-Salem.

“I’m feeling excited, nervous, and overwhelmed; she’s my baby girl,” said her mother. “It’s a small campus that will be good for her in getting around. Her class sizes will be smaller and that will help her too.

“She will try anything; she is a daredevil. She was a staff member for CCA (Christian Cheerleaders of America) this past year and gained experience and her love back for cheerleading. She will bring a positive attitude and anything Kirby will throw at her.”

Carolina University participates in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) at the Division I level in the South Region.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.