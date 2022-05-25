Sauras’ soccer season ends with third-round loss

The Sauras’ Jenna Shotton scores a first-half goal against Leadership Academy. Robert Money | The Stokes News Gwen Amos-Wall helps defend the South Stokes’ goal. Robert Money | The Stokes News

MOORESBORO — South Stokes’ girls’ soccer team ended its 2022 season with a 4-1 loss to Thomas Jefferson in the third round of the 1A State Playoffs on Tuesday.

The lone goal from the Sauras was by freshman Mikayla Harger on an assist from senior Jenna Shotton, her 26th assist of the season. Harger’s score was her 16th goal of the year.

Goalie Alicia Rangel managed eight saves on Tuesday.

The Sauras was able to get to the third round after eliminating Leadership Academy (12-4-1) on Thursday with a 2-1 victory at home. The No. 6 seeded Sauras were led by Shotton’s goal in the first half with 10:28 left on the clock. She led the team with 10 shots on goal.

In the second half against Leadership Academy, Abby Tilley extended South’s led to 2-0 on an assist from Shotton. Panagiota Mellonas scored for the Leadership Academy.

Rangel added 13 saves against the Falcons.

The Sauras finished its’ season at 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the Northwest 1A. South was tri-conference champions with Mount Airy and Elkin.

Members of the soccer team are Jenna Shotton, Kera Simmons, Samantha Bridges, Caitlyn Rogers, Abby Tilley, Emma Mitchell, Ella Carroll, Alicia Rangel, McKinley Barczy, Lauren Martin, Mikayla Harger, Cheyenne Sizemore, Payton Barbee, Johniyah Lowery, Kyndall Casper, Gwen Amos-Wall, Jenna Rayburn and Annalee Shaffer. Coaches Danny Bowman, Carson Rogers and Jennifer Spargo.

