Wildcats clinch Mid-State 2A title

Brandon Bowman earned the Mid-State 2A Golfer of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News

HIGH POINT — West Stokes’ golf team clinched the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship, the first in school history, two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the Wildcats won the tournament championship by 35 strokes over second place Eden-Morehead at the Oak Hollow Golf Club.

Freshman Brandon Bowman earned the league’s Golfer of the Year award by 11 strokes over teammate Josh Fulk. Bowman was also the winner of the tournament with a score of 77.

Walkertown’s Caden Lowe was second with an 84 in the tournament followed by Fulk’s 87, Skylar Roberts 90 (WS), Tatum North 91 (WS), Ty Horsely 91 (Morehead), Will Twilla 92 (Morehead), Dylan Lambert 93 (McMichael), Chris Hopper 96 (Morehead), and Mason Chambers 101 (Morehead).

The Wildcats hold the conference’s top four individual spots with the top 14 golfers being named All-Conference. Bowman (240), Fulk (251), Roberts (264), North (268), and Horsley (274) round out the top five.

Lowe was sixth with 275 strokes followed by Twilla, Lambert, Mason Cline (WS), Hopper, Chambers, Reece Graham (McM), Weston Stover (WS), and Osmin Hernandez (McM).

The Wildcats won the season by 123 strokes over second place Morehead. The team totals were West Stokes (858), Morehead (981), McMichael (1,101), and T.W. Andrews (1,174).

West Stokes and Morehead will travel to the 2A Mid-West Regionals as the conference’s two best teams. The regional will be held at Sapona Country Club in Lexington on May 2, hosted by West Davidson High.

