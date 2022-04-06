West baseball continues hot streak

West Stokes coach Josh VanMeter whispers to Dominic Mickle. Mickle scored three runs in the game against Reidsville. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News

REIDSVILLE — West Stokes is one of the hottest baseball teams in the area, winning seven straight after starting the season 2-3 under first-year coach Josh VanMeter.

The Wildcats beat Mid-State 2A Conference opponent Reidsville 11-0 on Friday. West has scored 62 runs and only given up three during the stretch of games, including three consecutive shutouts over Jordan Matthews and two against Reidsville.

Mason Howell and Josh Jones combined on the five inning, one-hit shutout. Howell recorded the win with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Jones pitched one inning of shutout ball with a strikeout and no walks.

West scored two runs each in the top of the first and second innings, and then tallied four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to close out the game.

The Wildcats only mustered four hits against the home team, but the Rams walked six batters and committed six errors that led to nine unearned runs for West.

Evan Cecil, Bryson Bowman, Dominic Mickle and Jones each collected one hit each in the game. Cecil led the team with three RBIs and Jacob Smith had two with two runs scored. Mickle led the Wildcats with three runs scored.

The No. 11 Wildcats improve to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. West will travel to T.W. Andrews (3-7, 0-6) on Wednesday, go to No. 2 East Surry (11-0) on Thursday, and host Andrews on Friday.

