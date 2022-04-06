Sauras sweep season series against East Wilkes

Jonah Fie rips a double of the left-field fence on Friday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Carson White singles for the Sauras against East Wilkes. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes completed a comeback win against East Wilkes on Tuesday in a high-scoring affair. The Sauras scored nine runs in the last four innings to win 14-11 in eight innings.

On Friday, South jumped out to a four run lead in the first four innings and held the Cardinals off 6-3 to sweep the season series.

Sophomore Maddox Nelson earned the win for South Stokes. He allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out 10. Carson White threw two innings of relief out of the bullpen. He recorded the last six outs and earned the save with six strikeouts.

The Cardinals took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Nelson walked the leadoff hitter and then Cardinals had back-to-back hits by Briggs Gentry and Hayden Durham, scoring Hank Porter.

The home team responded when White walked with two outs, Jonah Fie singled, and then White came around to score on Nolan Coe’s hit to center field.

South Stokes took the lead for good in the bottom of the second inning when Jordan Buck walked, stole second, and scored when Connor Young singled to center field.

The Sauras racked up nine hits, with Fie and Young managing multiple hits on the day. Fie was 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double and a RBI, while Young was 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, a double and a RBI. White, Coe, Nelson, and Blake Hughes had an each hit.

The No. 6 ranked Sauras improved to 6-4 overall and are tied for first with Mount Airy in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 5-1 record.

South will host Surry Central (10-3) on Wednesday and travel to Starmount (3-9, 1-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.