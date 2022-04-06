Vikings, Sauras host home track meets

The 4x100 relay team of Jalee Brown, Haley Tyndall, Korbyn Tyler, and Ka’Laysia Fulp were winners. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News The Vikings’ Seth Emory was first in the 3200-meter run. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ Reed Hemric placed second in the shot put. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Carson Hall placed second in the shot put. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

Both North and South Stokes hosted Northwest 1A Conference track meets on Wednesday, with the Vikings welcoming Mount Airy and Elkin, and the Sauras greeting Alleghany, East Wilkes, and Starmount. North Stokes girls’ and South Stokes boys’ and girls’ teams finished second, with the Vikings’ boys’ squad placing third.

The Sauras’ Jalee Brown (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash), Haley Fultz (800 meters, 1600 meters), Laci Morehead (100- and 300-meter hurdles), Abby Cain (discus, shot put), and the 4×100 relay team of Brown, Korbyn Tyler, Ka’Laysia Fulp, and Haley Tyndall all earned victories.

Brown, Fultz, Morehead, and Tyndall are freshman, Morefield a sophomore, Cain a junior, and Fulp is the lone senior.

Placing second for South Stokes was Tyndall in the long jump with Tyler and Fulp were third in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump.

For the boys, the 4×800 relay team of Jake Lozzi, Chris Rodriguez, Ben Flinchum, and Austin Evan was first with a time of 10:32.00. Lozzi (800 meters), Micah Parker (110-meter hurdles), Taylor Thornton (300-meter hurdles), and TJ Mendenhall (pole vault) also won.

Second for the Sauras were: Rodriguez (800 meters), Austin Evans (1600 meters), Thornton (110-meter hurdles), Nathen Coffield (discus) and Carson Hall (shot put). Lozzi (400-meter dash), Flinchum (1600 meters), Micah Parker (300-meter hurdles) and Evans (high jump) finished third.

Girls’ scores were: East Wilkes 68, South Stokes 66, Alleghany 63, and Starmount 23.

Boys’ scores were: Starmount 80, South Stokes 72.5, East Wilkes 68.5, and Alleghany 15.

At North Stokes, Emma Bingman, Anastazia Tynio and Rachel Bingman were first in the pole vault (7-00), shot put (27-11), and discus (97-00), respectively. Placing second were Emma Bingman (200-meter dash), Lydia Stevens (800 and 1600 meters), Rachel Bingman (shot put), and Tynio (discus), with Chandler Sizemore coming in third in the 400-meter dash.

On the boys’ side, Cole Hicks (400 meters), Seth Emory (3200 meters), Lane Stephens (110-meter hurdles), Scotty Stevens (300-meter hurdles), and David Lee Williams (pole vault) were all first place winners.

Second were Stephens (300- meter hurdles), Andrew Tynio (pole vault), and Reed Hemric (shot put and discus). Finishing third were the 4×100 and 4×800 relay teams; the 4×400 team won first and the 4×200 was second.

Girls’ team scores: Elkin 34, North Stokes 32, and Mount Airy 22.

Boys’ team scores: Mount Airy 67, Elkin 48, and North Stokes 47.

The teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Vikings host South Stokes and Mount Airy at 4:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.