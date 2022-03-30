North’s Cone shuts out Starmount

North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett fields a hard-hit ball to first base. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News Freshman Michael Frey has been a wall for the Vikings behind the plate this year. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ senior Elijah Cone threw a three-hit shutout on Friday and led the Vikings past Starmount 8-0 in a Northwest 1A Conference game.

The Vikings scored twice in the second inning and took a lead that they would never relinquish. Blaze Lawson doubled to start the inning and then scored when Jackson Lester matched Lawson’s two-bagger. Cash Dalton singled, moving Lester to third. Then Lester scored on a sacrifice by Jamison Wood.

North Stokes scored six runs in the fifth inning with the help of Lawson’s triple, Bryson Bennett’s single, a sacrifice by Cone and two errors by the Rams.

The Vikings racked up nine hits in the game with Bennett, Lawson, Lester, and Dalton all getting two hits each. Lester led the team with two RBIs in the game. Cone, Bennett, Lawson and Wood all had an RBI.

Cone went the distance, striking out nine Starmount batters and walking one.

North followed up Friday’s game with a 10-0 loss to rival Patrick County as the Vikings committed three errors and gave up seven hits.

Cone led the Vikings at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double.

North Stokes improves to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference after a 16-1 victory over Alleghany (2-6) on Tuesday. The Vikings will travel to Alleghany Friday, with the game staring at 7 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.