West sweeps track meet; South girls beat Starmount

South Stokes’ Jalee Brown runs the anchor leg for the 4x100 relay team that won first place. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Greg Grasso won the 800- and 1600-meter runs. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News The Sauras’ Korrin N’Diaye tied teammate Austin Evans for first in the high jump. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — The West Stokes’ track teams hosted North Forsyth, T.W. Andrews and Morehead last week in a Mid-State 2A meet.

The girls were co-winners with T.W. Andrews, with 57 points each, while the boys beat second-place Morehead by 12 points.

South Stokes hosted its’ Northwest 1A track event with Starmount on Thursday with the girls’ team winning 60-40 and the boys’ falling by 79-50.

The Wildcats recorded 10 individual victories between the two teams, 11 second-place finishes and seven third places.

Karlie Butts and Riley Castellano led the girls with two first-place finishes in their individual events. Butts claimed gold in the discus (92’10”) and shot put (32’2”), while Castellano won the 100-meter hurdles (22.4) and the 300-meter hurdles (1:00.74).

The girls 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams also claimed first place.

For the boys’ team, reigning cross country and indoor track Mid-State 2A Conference Runner of the Year Greg Grasso continued his dominance, winning the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run. He won the 800 by 14 seconds and the 800 by 19 seconds.

Ethan Jessup and the 4×800 relay team were the other two first-place finishers for the Wildcats. Jessup won the triple jump with a distance of 33.8. The relay team had a time of 11:18.9.

South Stokes girls claimed eight first place finishes and the boys had five.

Freshman Jalee Brown was first in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and was a member of the 4×100 meter relay team that won. Haley Fultz was first in the 1600-meter run and second in the 800 meters.

Other winners were: Laci Morefield (100-meter and 300-meter hurdles), Abby Cain (discus and shot put), and Hailey Tyndall, 4×100 meter relay).

For the boys, Taylor Thornton won the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. T.J. Mendenhall won the pole vault and Austin Evans and Korrin N’Diayela tied in the high jump.

Mid-State 2A Scores were: Girls – West Stokes 57, Andrews 57, North Forsyth 54, and Morehead 13; Boys – West Stokes 77, Morehead 65, TW Andrews 45, and North Forsyth 40.

