NCHSAA calls for emergency vote

The 427 member schools of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) are being called upon to vote on the future of high school athletics.

The NCHSAA’s administration of interscholastic athletics was challenged with the introduction of the “Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics” bill, or House Bill 91, in July 2021. Early versions of bill called for the removal of the NCHSAA, though that has been altered to now require oversight of the association.

The NCHSAA stated in a Nov. 16 press release that despite believing the legislation was “unnecessary,” the association advocated for changes to the bill to “best serve the needs of student-athletes.” As stated in the aforementioned release, the revised legislation allows the State Board of Education to reach a memorandum of understanding with a designated organization for that organization to administer high school athletics.

Later in November, the revised bill passed in both the State Senate and House of Representatives before being signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. It stated that any non-profit organization administering high school athletics for public schools in the state, including the NCHSAA, must sign a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education and meet all criteria required by the board.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors voted to approve the MOU on March 7, however, a number of items in the MOU counter current NCHSAA articles of incorporation and bylaws. Changing the bylaws can only be done with votes of approval from three-fourths of the 427 member schools, which would be 321 schools.

The NCHSAA sent an electronic ballot to member schools on March 7 asking for members to vote “yes” or “no” to suspend the relevant articles of incorporation and bylaws. Schools have until noon on Friday, March 11 to submit their votes because the NCHSAA must sign the memorandum of understanding by March 15. This date is set by the new state law.

This vote is considered an emergency vote by the membership due to the deadline, and any non-vote counts as “no.”

If the emergency vote does not receive the necessary number of votes to pass, the Department of Public Instruction will take over the duties of the NCHSAA at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.