Sauras’ dream season comes to an end

Jonah Fie knocks down a go-ahead three-pointer in front of the student section against Bishop McGuinness. Robert Money | The Stokes News Barry Hairston Jr. drives and scores against Bishop. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ coach Jason Clark celebrates the team’s second round win over No. 7 ranked Bishop McGuinness. Robert Money | The Stokes News

THOMASVILLE — South Stokes’ boys’ basketball team ended a dream season with a 47-43 loss to No. 3 Thomasville in the third round of the 1A state playoffs on Saturday.

The No. 4 Sauras advanced to the sectional round after beating No. 7 ranked Bishop McGuinness 58-52 in the second round last week.

“I’m very proud of this team,” said Sauras’ coach Jason Clark. “It’s nothing about effort, the guys worked hard; the ball just didn’t bounce our way today. I feel we are better than them, but not today. We missed a lot of shots around the rim and had a lot of 50-50 balls that just didn’t go our way. We can build on this for next season.”

Thomasville scored the game’s first six points, but the Sauras came roaring back and scored seven straight points to take a 12-10 lead with 3:04 left in the opening quarter.

The Bulldogs knocked down a long-distance three-pointer, but South countered with a three from Jonah Fie to gain back the lead at 15-13 with a little over two minutes left in the period. Thomasville scored on an offensive rebound late in the quarter and tied the game at 17-17 at the end of the first.

The Sauras’ Barry Hairston Jr. knocked down two free throws at the start of the second period, Isiah Lash scored inside, and then Nathaniel Sisk capped off a 6-0 run after stealing the ball and going coast-to-coast, giving South Stokes a 23-17 lead with 5:59 left in the half.

But South went ice cold over the next five minutes, with Thomasville outscoring the Sauras 11-2 to lead 30-28 at the half.

More offensive rebounding in the third quarter allowed the Bulldogs to stay ahead of the visitors until Fie grabbed a rebound and put it back up for a Saura 37-36 advantage midway through the period. Sisk used a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast giving South a 39-36 lead with all of the momentum swinging in the Sauras’ way.

In the last minute of the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored on yet another offensive rebound and a long three-pointer by Johnathan Gladden to give Thomasville a 41-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fie scored a two-point basket in the opening minute of the last period knotting the game at 41-41, but then South Stokes went scoreless over the next seven minutes.

Even though the Sauras’ offense wasn’t scoring, the team’s defense locked down the Bulldogs and didn’t allow any points until Gladden scored with 2:23 left in the game.

Hairston drove the lane and tied the game at 43-43 only to see the Bulldogs’ Jabrill Carolina score in the lane with 11 seconds left, giving the home team a two-point edge.

With team fouls in the Bulldogs favor at 7 to 1, the home team was able to foul disrupting any attempt at the Sauras scoring. On the third team foul trying to stop the Sauras, the Bulldogs grabbed a turnover, forcing South to foul and send Thomasville to the line with six seconds left.

Sisk and Fie led the Sauras with 12 points each. Ethan Moran scored eight points and Hairston and Lash five and four points, respectfully. Thomasville’s Carolina led all scorers with 15.

South Stokes finished the season at 23-5 overall, winning its first conference championship since 1984. This was Clark’s third trip to the sectional round winning it in 2009.

“Proud is an understatement of how I feel about this year’s team,” added Clark. “From 2-12 last season to 23-5 this year is pretty impressive. They have picked me up in some of my toughest times this year, and I will always be grateful to them for being there for me. We finished as Frank Spencer runner-up, conference champions, conference tournament champions, and sectional runner-up.

“These young men have built an impressive resume. Also, a big thank you to the community of Walnut Cove, Pine Hall, Germanton, all the alumni that have come out to games this year, especially the past three or four games. We turned away games into home games. To play and coach in an atmosphere like that is something special.”

