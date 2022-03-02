Martin signs with Surry Community College

South Stokes’ senior Anna Martin signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at Surry Community College in front of family, coaches and school administrators. Sauras’ Anna Martin with her parents, Mike and Ginger Martin.

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ Anna Martin started playing volleyball between her eighth and ninth grade years. The senior will now extend her career after signing her letter of intent last week to play for Surry Community College in Dobson.

“I’m happy, but really nervous, finally graduating and getting to play after high school is really crazy, but exciting,” said Martin. “The school is really nice, the program is really good, but how much tutoring and help that they offer is what helped me decide on Surry.”

Martin had many options during her recruiting process. She considered Greensboro College, Wake Tech, Caldwell Community College, Guilford College, and Carolina University before deciding on Surry.

She was a three-year varsity player, with two of those seasons being under current head coach Megan Condon. Martin helped the Sauras make the state playoffs in two of her three seasons with career totals of 238 kills, 229 digs, and 166 serve receives. She was voted Northwest 1A All-Conference, All-Tournament, and All-County. Martin also earned the team MVP and the coaches award.

“I’m very proud and excited for Anna,” said Condon. “She didn’t think she was good enough to play college volleyball, but we kept telling her to work hard and be humble about it. Surry is a good choice and she is going to work hard to achieve her goals. She will make a strong impact there and is a natural leader on and off the floor.”

“Megan has pushed me to be the best I can be,” said Martin. “I remember her first year and having high hopes for me. She encouraged me and told me I could play somewhere after high school. I’m not sure I believed her at first, but she helped me reach that goal.”

Surry Community head coach, Caleb Gilley, praised Martin of her ability and thought she would be a good fit for the Knights.

“Anna has a heavy arm and will be a good addition to our team because of her ability to score,” Gilley said. “Her energy and leadership on the floor is something that can’t be taught or coached. I’m excited to have that in our gym every day.”

Martin played club ball with N.C. Power this past year and Champion Volleyball Club for the previous two seasons. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Rosebud Christian Church’s youth group. Martin will major in elementary education before transferring to a four-year university.

She is the daughter of Mike and Ginger Martin of Walnut Cove.

“We are super excited that she is able to do this and further her volleyball career,” said her mother. “She loves volleyball and Surry was her choice. We were really impressed with the resources and extra tutoring that they offered and I’m glad she chose a school closer to home because the others were so far away.”

Surry Community is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and plays in the Region X Conference.

