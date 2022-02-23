Sauras win Northwest 1A Tournament

South Stokes’ coach Jason Clark won his fourth Coach of the Year honors, while Barry Hairston Jr. was the tournament MVP. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ coach Jason Clark celebrates a long-awaited championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Barry Hairston Jr. steps back and takes Mount Airy’s Brook Sizemore off of his feet. Robert Money | The Stokes News Brendon Bradford came off the bench to score a layup for the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News

BOONEVILLE — The South Stokes boys’ basketball team continues to make history, winning its first conference tournament championship title since 1977 with a 52-45 victory over Mount Airy.

In the previous week, the Sauras won its first regular season conference championship since the 1984 team led by coach Leroy Myers and All-Conference players Marty Danzy and Charles Hatcher.

“This is a special group and it’s been a special year,” said Sauras’ coach Jason Clark. “I just don’t know how to explain it. It’s been a long time coming. We won a conference championship, conference tournament championship, we made the finals of the Frank Spencer, and this might be the winningest team in South Stokes history, or at least the most wins of any team I’ve ever coached.”

Nathaniel Sisk tallied the Sauras’ first four points, then Barry Hairston Jr., the tournament’s most outstanding player, drove the lane for a 6-2 lead at the 6:34 mark of the opening quarter.

Mount Airy’s Brooks Sizemore drained a three-pointer and then got a layup off of a Saura turnover to give the Bears a one-point advantage. Jonah Fie briefly gave South an 8-7 lead, but a three-pointer by Mario Revels and at two-point basket by Carson Hill pushed Mount Airy’s lead to four points with 4:07 to go in the quarter.

Ethan Moran’s scoring drive down the baseline cut the Bears’ lead to two points, then back-to-back buckets by Sisk gave South a 14-12 lead. The Sauras held a 16-14 margin after one quarter.

“Sisk has been a sparkplug for us all season,” added Clark. “He had some big points in the first quarter to give us the push we needed. He does the small stuff which makes him a good player. All of our kids do the small stuff well. We play hard and play together.”

Hairston opened the second quarter with a jump shot and then Brendon Bradford’s two points put the Sauras ahead 20-14, forcing Mount Airy into a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Hairston drained a long three-pointer, giving South a nine-point cushion. After another three-pointer by Fie, he made one of two technical foul free throws to put the Sauras up 27-16 with less than a minute left in the half.

Sizemore made a last-second three-point shot making the score 27-19.

The Bears made a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Sauras 17-10 in the period to trail 37-36 with eight minutes to play. Sizemore’s two three-pointers and Revels three-pointer as the third quarter clock hit zero excited the Mount Airy crowd.

Mount Airy tied the game at 38-38 early in the fourth quarter, but Sisk’s basket and key reserve Larsen Gallimore’s three-pointer pushed South’s advantage back out to 43-38 with six minutes to play.

The Bears had one more run in them, cutting the deficit to two points, but Hairston’s made free throw and Fie’s four-of-four shooting from the charity stripe in the last minute of the game secured the win and championship for the Sauras.

“It was frustrating,” said Clark. “We gave them a lot. We gave them six points, two big threes at the end of the quarters, we got a technical foul, and then we missed three straight front ends of one-and-ones. Luckily our kids battled, got rebounds, but we may not be so lucky next time. It’s something we need to learn from and get better at.”

Hairston and Fie led the Sauras with 13 points each and Sisk and Moran scored 10 and nine points respectfully. Sizemore led the Bears with 18 points.

Hairston, Sisk, and Fie were recognized on the All-Tournament team.

Hairston was voted the conference’s Player of the Year, while Saura coach Jason Clark earned his fourth career Coach of the Year award.

South Stokes’ Hairston, Fie, Moran, and Isiah Lash along with North Stokes’ Carson Fitch and Jamison Wood were recognized as All-Conference performers. The Sauras’ Sisk and Gallimore, along with the Vikings’ Curtis Campbell and Treyson Mabe, were awarded Honorable Mention All-Conference.

South Stokes, ranked No. 4 in the latest state rankings, improved its record to 21-4 overall entering the state 1A playoffs.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.