Wildcats’ season comes to an end

The Wildcats’ Haley Brewster drives to the basket against Wilkes Central in the first round of the state playoffs. Micahel Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcat senior Hannah Davis fights for a rebound against Wilkes Central. Micahel Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes’ girls’ basketball season came to an end on Tuesday with a home 46-32 loss to Wilkes Central in the first round of the 2A State Playoffs. Rebounding was the key to the Eagles’ win, as Wilkes out-rebounded West 38-23.

The Eagles took a brief 2-0 lead on Zoe Susi’s basket, but West seniors Bree Spainhour and Haley Brewster scored a basket and free throw, giving the Cats its first lead of the game.

Susi hit a three-pointer from the top of the key and then Ryleigh Parker’s three from the corner gave the Eagles an 8-3 advantage with 2:21 left in the opening quarter.

Spainhour converted a three-pointer and Brewster scored back-to-back layups, putting the home team up 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Wilkes Central held West to three points in the second quarter. Ava Santoro scoring at the beginning of the period gave the Cats their largest led of the game at 14-10. The Eagles would then go on a 9-1, run giving the visitors a 17-13 advantage at halftime.

The Eagles used a big third quarter by Susi, who scored nine of her game high 21 points in the period, to take their largest lead at 34-18. Spainhour’s three-pointer as the clock expired shrank Wilkes lead to 34-21, but the Wildcats would get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Spainhour registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Brewster added nine in both player’s final game for the Wildcats

At the end of last week, West lost 52-25 to T.W. Andrews in the finals of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship game. The Wildcats beat North Forsyth in the opening round 58-12 and then slipped by McMichael 41-37 in the semifinal game to face Andrews.

West Stokes finished the season at 17-9 overall and 10-2 in the Mid-State 2A Conference.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.