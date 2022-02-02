West takes indoor conference championship

Ethan Jessup Robert Money | The Stokes News Greg Grasso Robert Money | The Stokes News Karlie Butts Robert Money | The Stokes News Malia Harris Robert Money | The Stokes News

WINSTON-SALEM — West Stokes’ boys’ indoor track and field team won the school’s first-ever indoor conference championship on Monday at the JDL Fast Track.

The Wildcat girls’ team placed second behind Walkertown.

West swept the post-season awards with every athlete being named at least Mid-State All-Conference or Honorable Mention. Coach Erica Durham was selected Coach of the Year.

Junior Greg Grasso grabbed his second Runner of the Year trophy after finishing as the cross country MVP in the fall. He helped the 4×800 relay team of Zeb Mathis, Cody Rakes, and Trevor Shiffert grab gold with a time of 11:44.09. Grasso finished first in three other individual events, the 1000, 1600, and 3200 meter runs and qualified for the 1A/2A NCHSAA Indoor State Championships in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:25.24.

Sophomore Ethan Jessup earned the field event Athlete of the Year by earning first place in the high jump and long jump, and he was second in the triple jump with a distance of 31-11.50.

The girls’ team consisted of four athletes and two earned Athlete of the Year awards. Senior Malia Harris grabbed the Runner of the Year award, while Karlie Butts won the field event Athlete of the Year.

Harris won first in the 1000, 1600, and 3200 meter runs. Butts beat the second-place finisher in the shot put event by more than four feet with a throw of 30-6. The toss was good enough to join Grasso in the 1A/2A state championships.

Other conference champions for the boys’ team were: Rakes (500 meter dash, 4×400 & 4×800 relays), Shiffert (4×800 relay), Ahiyason Bullard (4×400 relay), Zeb Mathis (4×800 relay), Blaise Dalton (4×400 relay), Orasha Graham (shot put), Alex Woods (4×400 relay), and Tyler Hunt (triple jump).

Winning second and being named All-Conference were: Woods (500 meter), Shiffert (1600 meter), Mathis (3200 meter), and Hunter Ramey (shot put and long jump).

Bronze medals winners and honorable mentions were: Bullard (500 meter & 55 meter hurdles), Shiffert (1000 meter & 3200 meter), Mathis (1600 meter), and Hunt (long jump).

Girls’ team members Sadie Knox and Hannah Davis both played a basketball game against Reidsville earlier in the evening and then traveled to JDL and ran in one event each. Knox finished second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 19:03.24 and Davis was right behind her with a bronze medal run of 19:03.25.

Boys team scores were: West Stokes 126, Walkertown 33, North Forsyth 23, and T.W. Andrews 19. Girls scores were: Walkertown 64, West Stokes 44, North Forsyth 8, and T.W. Andrews 6.

Grasso and Butts will compete in the 1A/2A State Championships on Feb. 11 at the JDL Fast Track starting at 4 p.m.

