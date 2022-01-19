Wildcats lose two more close games

The Wildcats’ Bryson Bowman looks to pass down low against the Cardinals. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Matt Allen scored 10 first-quarter points against East Surry. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Dillon Stanley converts a layup for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

WINSTON SALEM — West Stokes’ boys’ basketball team lost two more close games last week, with a 61-57 loss to Mid-State Conference opponent North Forsyth on Friday and a 65-61 overtime loss to East Surry on Wednesday.

Out of the 11 Wildcats losses this season, nine have been by single digits, and three of those games were in overtime.

The Wildcats and Vikings were tied at 12 after the first quarter behind Camden Edmonds’ five points and Keyon Rawley’s four. Despite seven different West Stokes’ players scoring in the second period, the Cats trailed the Vikings 33-29 at halftime.

John Covington led the Vikings with 16 first half points. Covington continued his hot hand in the third quarter with four more points and helped his team outscore the Wildcats 16-12 in the quarter. West managed three field goals and four made free throws in the period and trailed 49-41 with eight minutes to play.

West outscored North in the final quarter behind Edmonds and Bryson Bowman’s seven points each, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Wildcats lost by four.

Edmonds led the Wildcats with 20 points against the Vikings, with Bowman chipping in 13 and Rawley 10.

Against the Cardinals, both teams were tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Matt Allen led the Wildcats with 10 points.

In the second period, Edmonds five points, Bowman’s four, and Allen’s three helped paced the Wildcats to a 26-22 halftime lead.

West Stokes maintained his lead through the third quarter, but allowed the Cardinals to make a fourth quarter comeback after the home team made 10-of-10 free throws to the Wildcats zero attempts in the period. At the end of regulation it was 49-49.

In overtime, the Cardinals Jordan Davis nailed a three-pointer on his team’s first possession and then next time down the court he converted an old-fashion three-point play and put his team up 55-49. The Wildcats played behind from at that point and could get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Edmonds once again led the Cats with 18 points. Allen had 15 with 13 coming in the first half and Bowman added 11. The Cardinals converted 14-of17 free throws in the contest with the Wildcats missing all four of its attempts.

West Stokes drops to 5-11 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The Wildcats will travel to county-rival South Stokes (12-3) on Wednesday and then go to McMichael (2-11, 0-5) on Friday. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes 14-12-12-11-8 = 57

East Surry 14-8-11-16-12 = 61

Scoring – West Stokes: Tyler Moran 3, Keyon Rawley 3, Eli Spainhour 3, Camden Edmonds 20, Bryson Bowman 11, Matt Allen 15, and James Spainhour 2. East Surry: Folger Boaz 6, Trey Armstrong 6, Jordan Davis 21, Luke Brown 12, and Bradley Davis 16.

West Stokes 12-17-12-20 = 61

North Forsyth 12-21-16-16 = 65

Scoring – West Stokes: Dillon Stanley 4, Tyler Moran 4, Keyon Rawley 10, Camden Edwards 18, Bryson Bowman 13, Matt Allen 3, and James Spainhour 9. North Forsyth: John Covington 24, Nasir Graham 7, Jamari Hauser 11, Azkia Smith 8, Jerron Samuels 6, Marquette London 5, and Solomon Gantt 4.

