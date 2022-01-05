Looking back at 2021

North Stokes’ Rachel Overby was a three-time conference champion, winning at 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. She now runs cross country and track at Catawba College.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

West Stokes’ Benji Knox with runner Sydney Cockerham. Knox collected his third Coach of the Year honors in boys’ track, and boys’ and girls’ cross country. Cockerham runs cross country and track at Catawba College this year.

South Stokes’ coach David Diamont won his 300th career football in February.

South Stokes’ Evan O’Leary scored 100 career goals. O’Leary started for Lenoir-Rhyne and helped get the Bears to the final four of the NCAA Division ll playoffs this season.

West Stokes’ Gabriel Barker holds the state record with 14 goals in a single game. Barker was named Best of Prep in lacrosse and now plays for Catawba College.

West Stokes’ Jaden Tuttle notched her 2,000th career assist for the Wildcats. Tuttle now plays for Campbell University.

West Stokes’ Jeff Robertson coaches three-time golf Player of the Year Kirstyn Page. Robertson won his fifth consecutive Coach of the Year honors and Page made her third appearance in the state playoffs, finishing third this year.

North Stokes’ Makayla Rogers finished as one of the most decorated track athletes for the school. She was a two-time Runner of the Year in outdoor track and a two-time indoor track Runner of the Year. Rogers qualified in four events at the state meet.

North Stokes fielded all-male soccer team for the first time in school history and got its first win in September.

Lawsonville Elementary student Riley Adkins qualified and played in the Drive, Chip, Putt National Finals at Augusta.

North Stokes’ coach Jimmy Dillard won his second Coach of the Year in cross country, while runner Seth Emory was crowned the Northwest 1A Runner of the Year.

The South Stokes girls’ golf team won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship this year.

South Stokes’ Cody Lawson wrestles North’s Clayton Utt. Lawson won the conference championship, the 1A East Regionals, and finished as state runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. He was also named the Wrestler of the Year in the Northwest 1A.

West Stokes’ girls’ swim team won its fourth consecutive Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Championship this past winter.

