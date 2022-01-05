Looking back at 2021

North Stokes’ Rachel Overby was a three-time conference champion, winning at 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. She now runs cross country and track at Catawba College.
West Stokes’ Benji Knox with runner Sydney Cockerham. Knox collected his third Coach of the Year honors in boys’ track, and boys’ and girls’ cross country. Cockerham runs cross country and track at Catawba College this year.
South Stokes’ coach David Diamont won his 300th career football in February.
South Stokes’ Evan O’Leary scored 100 career goals. O’Leary started for Lenoir-Rhyne and helped get the Bears to the final four of the NCAA Division ll playoffs this season.
West Stokes’ Gabriel Barker holds the state record with 14 goals in a single game. Barker was named Best of Prep in lacrosse and now plays for Catawba College.
West Stokes’ Jaden Tuttle notched her 2,000th career assist for the Wildcats. Tuttle now plays for Campbell University.
West Stokes’ Jeff Robertson coaches three-time golf Player of the Year Kirstyn Page. Robertson won his fifth consecutive Coach of the Year honors and Page made her third appearance in the state playoffs, finishing third this year.
North Stokes’ Makayla Rogers finished as one of the most decorated track athletes for the school. She was a two-time Runner of the Year in outdoor track and a two-time indoor track Runner of the Year. Rogers qualified in four events at the state meet.
North Stokes fielded all-male soccer team for the first time in school history and got its first win in September.
Lawsonville Elementary student Riley Adkins qualified and played in the Drive, Chip, Putt National Finals at Augusta.
North Stokes’ coach Jimmy Dillard won his second Coach of the Year in cross country, while runner Seth Emory was crowned the Northwest 1A Runner of the Year.
The South Stokes girls’ golf team won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship this year.
South Stokes’ Cody Lawson wrestles North’s Clayton Utt. Lawson won the conference championship, the 1A East Regionals, and finished as state runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. He was also named the Wrestler of the Year in the Northwest 1A.
West Stokes’ girls’ swim team won its fourth consecutive Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Championship this past winter.
To say 2021 was a busy season of sports would be an understatement.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revised the 2020-21 school calendar with sports not starting until Nov. 7 because of COVID-19 protocols, which allowed sports the NCHSAA sponsored to not finish completely until late June. That meant football, cross country, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer and girls’ tennis would have double seasons in 2021 because of it being a typical fall sport season.
The county schools had 14 conference champions, 17 individual conference champions, 18 conference players of the year, 18 coaches of the year, 11 awarded “Best of Prep” in the district Adams Communication reading area, 20 college signings, nine new coaches hired, and numerous more team and individual accomplishments.
On top of all of that, the NCHSAA realigned the member conferences pushing West Stokes into the Mid-State 2A with completely different conference teams, but keeping North and South Stokes in the Northwest 1A Conference with fewer changes.
Listed below are the highlights of the 2021 school seasons:
Team Conference Championships
- West Stokes Volleyball – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Finished 14-1 overall and was ranked No. 1 in the state polls during the season. The Wildcats made into the third round of the state 2A playoffs.
- West Stokes Girls’ Cross Country – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Third consecutive championship and finished second in the Midwest 2A Regionals.
- West Stokes Girls – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – The team’s fourth consecutive championship. Qualified eight swimmers to the 1A/2A Central Regional meet.
- West Stokes Girls’ Basketball – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – The team finished 14-1 and made it to the 2A West Regional finals before losing to eventual state champion Shelby by five points.
- West Stokes Girls’ Golf – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Won its fourth consecutive conference championship.
- West Stokes Softball – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Finished 12-2 overall with a first round loss in the state playoffs to eventual champion West Stanly.
- West Stokes Baseball – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Finished 10-3 overall with a first round loss in the state playoffs to East Lincoln.
- North Stokes Girls’ Track – Northwest 1A Conference – Win its second consecutive championship and placed third at the 1A West Regionals.
- West Stokes Boys’ Track Team – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – won the first boys’ championship in over a decade. The 4×400 relay team finished third at the 1A/2A State Championships.
- West Stokes Girls’ Tennis – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – The team featured five seniors and won its second overall conference championship since the school opened in 1999.
- South Stokes Girls’ Golf Team – Northwest 1A Conference – The team won its first championship in the newly realigned conference for the 2021-22 school year.
- West Stokes Girls Cross Country – Mid-State 2A Conference – Won its fifth consecutive conference championship and its second in 2021.
- West Stokes Boys Cross Country – Mid-State 2A Conference – Won its first boys cross country championship in over a decade.
- West Stokes Girls’ Golf – Mid-State 2A Conference – Won its fifth consecutive title and its second in 2021.
Individual Conference Champions
- Rachel Overby (North Stokes) – She won individual conference championships in the 800 meter, 1600 meter, and 3200 meters at the Northwest 1A Conference meet. Overby also won the 3,200 meter regional title and a chance to compete at the 1A/2A State Championships.
- Makayla Rogers (North Stokes) – She won Northwest 1A Conference Championships in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles.
- Tela Wright (North Stokes) – Discus
- Emma Bingman (North Stokes) – She won a Northwest 1A Conference Championships in the pole vault and was also the 1A West Regional Champion and competed at the state meet.
- Matthew Edwards (North Stokes) – He won a Northwest 1A Conference Championship in the pole vault.
- Seth Vogt (South Stokes) – He won a Northwest 1A Conference Championship 300 meter hurdles.
- Devin Goolsby (South Stokes) – He won a Northwest 1A Conference Championship in the discus throw.
- Karlie Butts (West Stokes) – She won Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championships in the discus throw and shot put.
- Jacob Adkins (West Stokes) – He won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference in the 400 meters.
- 4×400 relay team (West Stokes) – Cameron Knox, Jacob Adkins, Cody Rakes, Dillon Stanley won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship and finished third in at the state meet.
- Cameron Knox (West Stokes) – 2A Midwest Regional Champion – Won second at the Western Piedmont 2A Conference meet in the 3200 meters run, but won the regional race.
- Landon Neal (West Stokes) – Won the 132 pound Western Piedmont 2A Conference weight class in wrestling and advanced to regionals.
- Hunter Fulp (North Stokes) – Won the 113 pound Northwest 1A Conference weight class in wrestling and advanced to regionals and finished third overall at the NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships.
- Austin Allen (South Stokes) – Won the 103 pound Northwest 1A Conference weight class in wrestling and advanced to regionals and the state meet.
- Nathan Grogan (South Stokes) – Won the 120 pound Northwest 1A Conference weight class in wrestling and advanced to regionals.
- Cody Lawson (South Stokes) – Won the 132 pound Northwest 1A Conference weight class in wrestling, won the regional title, and finished second in the NCHSAA 1A State Championships.
- Johnny Dotson (South Stokes) – Won the 160 pound Northwest 1A Conference weight class in wrestling and advanced to regionals and the state meet.
- Sydney Preston (West Stokes) –Won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference single title for a second consecutive year and advanced to regionals.
Players of the Year
- Jaden Tuttle (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Volleyball
- Hannah Spainhour (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Basketball
- Kaylee Hobgood (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Softball
- Natalie Jones (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Softball Pitcher of the Year
- Sydney Mabe (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference – Softball
- Makayla Rogers (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference – Girls’ Track
- Kaden Fuller (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Baseball
- Mason Howell (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Pitcher of the Year
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Golf
- Cody Lawson (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference – Wrestling
- Sydney Preston (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference – Girls’ Tennis
- Evan O’Leary (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference – Girls’ Soccer
- Emma Santoro (West Stokes) – District 11 Basketball Player of the Year
- Seth Emory (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference – Cross Country
- Greg Grasso (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference – Cross Country
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference – Golf
- Olivia Goforth – Mid-State 2A Conference – Girls’ Tennis (West Stokes)
- Bree Spainhour – Mid-State 2A Conference – Volleyball (West Stokes)
Coaches of the Year
- Jimmy Dillard (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Cross Country
- Benji Knox (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont Conference 2A Girls’ Cross Country
- Jordan Stevens (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Volleyball
- Jordan Stevens (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Softball
- Dillon Bobbitt (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Girls’ Basketball
- Jeff Robertson (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Danny Bowman (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Soccer
- Jonathan Fansler (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Baseball
- Chad Amos (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Wrestling
- Tanna Tilley (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tennis
- Ben Kelble (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Track
- Benji Knox (West Stokes) – Western Piedmont 2A Boys’ Track
- Shane Worth (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Baseball
- Pat Erickson (Swimming) – Western Piedmont 2A Conference Girls’ Swimming
- Kent Mendenhall (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Jimmy Dillard (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Boys’ Cross Country
- Benji Knox (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Cross Country
- Benji Knox (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Cross Country
- Jeff Robertson (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Jordan Stevens (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Volleyball
Best of Prep Awards
- Nate Hundley (West Stokes) – Band
- Gabriel Barker (West Stokes) – Lacrosse
- Emma Santoro (West Stokes) – Girls’ Basketball
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Girls’ Golf
- Jaden Tuttle (West Stokes) – Volleyball
- Kaylee Hobgood (West Stokes) – Softball
- Evan O’Leary (South Stokes) – Girls’ Soccer
- Makayla Rogers (North Stokes) – Girls’ Track
- Madey Briggs (North Stokes) – Community Service Award
- Jordan Stevens (West Stokes) – Extra-Mile Coaches Award
- Cameron Knox (West Stokes) – Premier Athlete Award
2020-21 College Signings
- Jacob Adkins (West Stokes) – Livingstone College (cross Country/track)
- Skylar Amos (North Stokes) – Surry Community College (volleyball)
- Gabriel Barker (West Stokes) – Catawba College (lacrosse)
- Madey Briggs (North Stokes) – Guilford College (basketball)
- Adreana Bryant (North Stokes) – Erskine College (rodeo)
- Sydney Cockerham (West Stokes) – Catawba College (cross country/track)
- Emily Emerson (West Stokes) – Meredith College (volleyball)
- Madailein Fields (North Stokes) – Davidson-Davie Community School (volleyball)
- Maegan Heath (North Stokes) – Patrick Henry Community College (softball)
- Anthony King (South Stokes) – Carolina University (cheerleading)
- Cameron Knox – Anderson University (soccer) – West Stokes
- Evan O’Leary (South Stokes) – Lenoir-Rhyne University (soccer)
- Dawson Neal (West Stokes) – Pfeiffer University (baseball)
- Rachel Overby (North Stokes) – Catawba College (cross country/track)
- Makayla Rogers (North Stokes) – Mars Hill University (track)
- Emma Santoro (West Stokes) – Emory & Henry College (basketball)
- Anna Grace Smith (West Stokes) – Belmont Abby University (volleyball)
- Hannah Spainhour (West Stokes) – Emory & Henry College (basketball)
- Jaden Tuttle (West Stokes) – Campbell University (volleyball)
- Jordan White (West Stokes) – Pfeiffer University (baseball)
New Coaching hires for 2021
- Rhett Bonner – West Stokes Boys’ Basketball
- Jason Clark – South Stokes Athletic Director
- Erica Durham – West Stokes Girls’ Tennis
- Jamie Fortner – North Stokes Football
- Justin Holleman – West Stokes Girls’ Basketball
- Patrick Nail – North Stokes Boys’ Tennis
- Scott Smith – North Stokes Athletic Director
- Josh VanMeter – West Stokes Baseball
- Shane Worth – South Stokes Girls’ Basketball
Team or Individual Milestones
- Jaden Tuttle (West Stokes) – 2,000th career assist in volleyball
- David Diamont (South Stokes) – Won his 30oth career football game with a 21-6 win over South Davidson.
- Chris Johnson (West Stokes) – Won his first football game as a Wildcat with a 31-6 victory over Atkins
- Madison Wilson (South Stokes) – Pitched a perfect game in softball against rival West Stokes and then combined for perfect game with Emily Mitchell over county-rival North Stokes the following week.
- Riley Adkins (Lawsonville Elementary) – Placed sixth at Augusta, Ga in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
- Evan O’Leary (South Stokes) – Scored her 100th career goal
- Gabriel Barker (West Stokes) – Participated in the East/West All-Star Game and holds the state record for scoring 14 goals against North Davidson on Feb. 4
- North Stokes fielded an all boys’ soccer team for the first time in school history. Won its first game over Millennium Charter School 3-1 on Sept. 14
- West Stokes football beats South Stokes 49-6 to open season
- North Stokes’ football coach Jamie Fortner wins his first career game with a 20-0 victory over South Davidson
- South Stokes Football advances to second round of the state playoffs for only second time in school history. The team beat Christ the King in the first round 28-16
- Bryan Gordon (West Stokes) – Won 220 pound weight class at the annual Joe Via Wrestling Invitational at South Stokes
- South Stokes boys’ basketball starts the 2021 season with an 8-2 record and advanced to the Frank Spencer Holiday Class Championship Game.
- North Stokes boys’ basketball starts the 2021 season with an 11-1 and finished third in the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament in Fort Chiswell, VA.
Realignments for the next four seasons (2021-2025)
Northwest 1A Conference
- Alleghany
- East Wilkes
- Elkin
- Mount Airy
- North Stokes
- South Stokes
- Starmount
Mid-State 2A Conference
- Eden-Morehead
- McMichael
- North Forsyth
- Reidsville
- T.W. Andrews
- Walkertown
- West Stokes
