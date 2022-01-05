Sauras knock off No. 3 Bears

Isiah Lash helps put the Sauras up in the first quarter Tuesday night. Robert Money | The Stokes News Ethan Moran drives to the basket against a Mount Airy defender. Moran led the Sauras with 14 points. Robert Money | The Stokes News

MOUNT AIRY — South Stokes’ boys’ basketball team, ranked 14th in the latest 1A state rankings, went on the road and beat No. 3 Mount Airy 60-51 in an all-important Northwest 1A Conference game Tuesday.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said Saura coach Jason Clark. “They have gone through a lot from last year to this year. We didn’t have a chance to practice because of the Christmas break and the weather we had (Monday), but the guys listened to the game plan, they executed it, and done the little things we needed to do to win. It was a complete team effort. (Mount Airy is) a great team and know how to win.”

Clark was content on running a “box and one” defense on the Bears’ leading scorer, Brooks Sizemore, to start the game. Junior Larson Gallimore got the call and didn’t disappoint, holding Sizemore to seven first-half points, but only two when Gallimore was guarding him.

“(Gallimore) did well guarding him,” Clark said. “He wanted the job and accepted the challenge. Larson thrives in stuff like that. He is a gritty little player that doesn’t care about scoring. He just wants to wins.”

The Sauras jetted out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game with four different players scoring. Ethan Moran stretched the lead to 14-3 with 2:50 left and then South went cold. Sizemore hit a contested three-pointer and then another two-point basket on the baseline and drew the home team to within 14-8.

A turnover by the Sauras and another three-pointer and an offensive rebound put back with 29 seconds left in the period only seen the Bears trail 14-13 after one quarter of play.

After trading baskets over the next five minutes, the Sauras reeled off seven consecutive points and lead 27-19 with 2:39 left before the half. Again, South hit another dry spell with only a free throw and an offensive rebound score over the remaining time left in the quarter. The Bears’ Devyn Joyce converted a long three-pointer from the left baseline as the horn sounded, drawing the Bears to within 30-27 at the break.

Mount Airy took its first lead of the game when they reeled off the first five points of the third period. Isiah Lash tied the game at 32-32 and then Junior Hairston put the Sauras up for good at 34-32.

South outscored the Bears 16-7 after the home team took its brief two-point lead. At the end of the third quarter, South led 46-39.

The Sauras extended its lead in the fourth quarter with baskets from Lash and Nathaniel Sisk, making it 52-43 with 3:54 remaining. After a Mount Airy timeout, the Sauras missed five of its next seven free throws to let the Bears draw to 54-48 with 56-second remaining. Clark called a timeout to settle his team down. It worked, as South was six-for-six from the charity stripe to close out the game.

“It’s the process of learning how to win,” added Clark. “It takes moments like this for us to get better. I’m just glad we stepped up at the end and knocked (free throws) down. It’s a great win, but we can’t be satisfied.”

Moran led the Sauras with 14 points, followed by Hairston and Sisk with 12 points each, and Lash’s 10 points and seven rebounds.

South Stokes improves to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Sauras travel to East Surry (5-3) on Friday for a non-conference game while the Bears will be at North Stokes (11-1, 3-0). The games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.