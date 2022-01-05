Turnover bug dooms Sauras

South Stokes’ Kalaysia Fulp had nine points in the game against Mount Airy. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ coach Shane Worth coaches his team against Mount Airy. Robert Money | The Stokes News

MOUNT AIRY — The South Stokes girls committed 26 turnovers and gave up 10 offensive rebounds as Mount Airy cruised to a 58-35 victory in a Northwest 1A Conference game Tuesday.

The Bears looked as if they were going to run away with the game early leading 13-6, but a steal by sophomore Sage Stovall and another score by Kalaysia Fulp drew the Sauras to within 13-10 with two minutes left in the period. A score by Addie Marshall stretched the Bears led to 15-10 after one quarter of play.

Fulp scored two free throws, and Stovall scored an offensive rebound, and then received an assist by Fulp and the Sauras led 16-15 in the first two minutes of the second quarter. Kylie Hollingworth’s layup and Grey Moore’s offensive rebound put back gave the Bears a three-point lead with 5:20 left before the half.

Kyndall Casper scored another Saura bucket, drawing the visitors to within a point, but back-to- back scores by the Bears forced South Stokes coach Shane Worth into his first timeout of the game. Over the next three minutes, the Sauras committed seven consecutive turnovers. The Bears led 27-18 at the half.

The Sauras stayed within nine points on two other occasions in the third quarter before the Bears went on a mini-run, with South missing seven consecutive free throws. At the end of the three quarters, Mount Airy led 43-28.

Stovall led the Sauras with 18 points and eight rebounds. Fulp added nine points and six rebounds, but the Sauras’ leading three-point threat Savannah Wilson was held scoreless.

Moore’s 19 points, Hollingworth’s 14, and Sofia Stafford’s 12 points led Mount Airy.

The Sauras drop to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play. South Stokes will travel to East Surry in a non-conference game Friday. Mount Airy will host the Cardinals Wednesday and travel to North Stokes Friday. All games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

