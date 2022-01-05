Wildcats sweep Panthers

Senior Bree Spainhour scored 19 points in the first half against the Panthers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Bryson Bowman chipped in 17 points to help West Stokes beat Morehead 61-54. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Sadie Knox scored six points in the second quarter and helped the Wildcats lead by 34-5 at the half. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

EDEN — West Stokes’ basketball teams swept Eden-Morehead in two Mid-State 2A Conference games on Tuesday.

The boys started slow, but used James Spainhour’s 24 points down on the block to win 61-54. The girls started fast and didn’t let off the throttle, winning 53-17 behind Bree Spainhour’s 24 points.

In the boys’ contest, the Panthers scored three three-pointers in the first quarter and led the Wildcats 24-13 at the end of the first quarter. Camden Edmonds and Bryson Bowman combined for 10 points in the second quarter and Spainhour’s nine first half points help draw the Cats to within 33-26 at the break.

The Panthers won the third quarter 15-12 with Lucas Van scoring three of his game high five three-pointers in the contest. The home team led 48-38 with eight minutes to play.

West closed the gap to 50-49 with 3:12 left in the game. Spainhour scored eight points and Edmonds chipped in seven in the fourth quarter to help draw the Wildcats closer. The Cats made five free throws down the stretch to help secure the win.

Bowman scored 17 points and Edmonds finished with 13. The Wildcats improve to 4-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

In the girls’ game, senior Spainhour had her way in the first half, scoring 19 points. She connected on three three-pointers and the Cats defense stiffened the Panthers offense only allowing one made free throw in the opening quarter. At the end of one quarter played, West led 16-1.

Helping in the second quarter was junior Sadie Knox, who had six points. The Wildcats led comfortably by 34-5 at the half.

Six different Wildcats scored in the game. Senior Haley Brewster added nine points, Meg White seven, Knox six, Hannah Davis five, and Mikayla Nixon had two. West improves to 7-3 overall, 2-0 in conference play.

Both Wildcat teams will host non-conference North Surry on Wednesday, with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m. Then on Friday, West will welcome T.W. Andrews into the Cat Den for another conference game.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.