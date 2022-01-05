JV Sauras win tournament championship

WINSTON-SALEM — The Stokes South Sauras’ JV basketball team, led by head coach Derek Ward, has started the season at 8-1, with its only loss to North Davidson by five points.

Over the Christmas break the Sauras captured the David Lash Chronicle Bracket Championship Tournament at Winston-Salem Prep High with a 21-point win over No. 2 seed Lexington.

“Going into the tournament I didn’t know what to expect,” said Ward. “We were missing our best defender and one of our leaders (Ethan Tilley) due to injury. Michael Werts really filled those shoes with his play and I couldn’t be more proud of him.

“We’ve changed up our defense to where we were playing to our strengths with our length and speed and it was causing problems for other teams. Korrin N’diaye and Jaryd Galloway played phenomenal during the tournament and their stats speak for themselves. I told the team let’s do the small things because that’s going to be the difference between winning and losing.”

The Sauras received a bye in the first round by holding the No. 1 overall seed. In the semi-finals, South rolled over No. 4 seed Atkins 62-35, and in the championship game the Sauras stretched its lead over the Yellow Jackets and won 52-31.

The tournament MVP was N’diaye, who averaged 15 points per game, seven rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. Galloway also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team; he averaged 16 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Also contributing in a big way, according to Ward, was Michael Warts with 14.5 per game with six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team so far this season,” added Ward. “They come in everyday wanting to learn and get better and its showing. We are 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play and they want to continue playing hard and hopefully win a conference championship.”

