Jones signs with Radford University

West Stokes’ Natalie Jones with parents Kristen and Chad Jones. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Natalie Jones signs her national letter-of-intent to play softball at Radford University in front of family and friends. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes senior Natalie Jones has signed her national letter-of-intent to play softball at Radford University.

She said her the decision to play for the Highlanders was easy after strongly considering Mount Olive and having interest from Concord, N.C. Wesleyan, and Mars Hill.

“I’m on cloud nine,” said Jones. “The campus felt like home and it was totally different that all the other visits I went on. Also, I love Coach (Alisa) Tasler and I’m excited to get to play for her.”

Jones helped the Wildcats win the school’s first softball conference championship since 2010 this past spring. The team won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference with an unblemished 12-0 record, but lost its first round NCHSAA State Playoff game to West Stanly, the eventual state champion.

Jones batted .457 during the 2021 season with a team leading five home runs. She collected 21 RBIs with 10 runs scored, and had an on-base percentage of .574. She was named the WPAC Pitcher of the Year and was 10-2 from the pitching rubber with 89 strikeouts in 60.1 innings pitched. Jones had a 2.20 ERA with three shutouts and opponents only batting .229 against her. She earned All-Conference, All-County, All-District 5, and All-State.

“Natalie has dedicated herself to our training programs and set a standard that hard work does pay off,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “She has continued to grow through her years here at West Stokes and continues to reinvent herself year in year out. I have asked a lot of Natalie in the circle over the years and she keeps pushing to do what’s best for our program.

“Natalie is a good fit for Radford. With the new coaching staff and the respect she has for them, she will work hard and may find her way in the starting rotation early on. I feel Natalie will rise to the occasion and help the program succeed in any way she can.”

Jones will major in history with plans of getting her master’s in education. She plays travel ball for the Carolina Cardinals and is a member of Club Unify and the National Honor Society at West Stokes. She is the daughter of Kristen and Chad Jones.

“It’s a good decision for her,” said her mother Kristen Jones. “She’s in a good place and it makes her happy. I really liked the size of the campus and it’s close to home. But, seriously, we like the way it made her feel and it didn’t matter how far away from home she was as long as she was happy.”

Radford University is a member of NCAA Division I and competes in the Big South Conference.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.